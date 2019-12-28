‘The Lighthouse’ releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Lionsgate will release The Lighthouse starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson to Blu-ray and DVD on Jan. 7, 2020.

Unfortunately, there will not be an Ultra HD Blu-ray edition at this time, even though the theatrical presentation was mastered in 4k.

On Blu-ray, The Lighthouse is presented in black and white at 1080p resolution. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray edition include “The Lighthouse: A Dark & Stormy Tale” featurette, audio Commentary with co-writer and director Robert Eggers, and deleted scenes. A Digital Copy is also included.

The Lighthouse on Blu-ray is priced $17.99 on Blu-ray and $12.99 on DVD. The film in digital formats costs $14.99. Order from Amazon