New Releases This Week: Joker, Downton Abbey, Abominable, Ad Astra & more!

On Digital this coming Tuesday, Joker starring Joaquim Phoenix releases as a digital-only purchase three weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and retailer exclusives. Joker is selling for $19.99 in all digital formats including SD, HD, and 4k UHD. (Buy on Amazon)
On Blu-ray, this week’s hot new disc releases include this year’s Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture in a Blu-ray edition with DVD and Digital Copy from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The combo edition sells for $22.96 (List: $34.99) and a single-disc DVD for $17.96 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.
Universal Pictures’ Abominable starring Chloe Bennet hits stores in 2-disc Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy as well as higher quality Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy. The Blu-ray sells for $22.96 (List: $34.99) while the 4 Blu-ray is priced $27.96 (List: $44.98) on Amazon.
Overcomer starring Alex Kendrick arrives on Blu-ray in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy. The movie is listed as one of Amazon’s “Best Sellers” and is priced $19.96 (List: $34.99) for the Blu-ray edition. (Buy on Amazon)
20th Century Fox’s Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt lands on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this coming Tuesday, and both editions come with a second disc and Digital Copy. The Blu-ray sells for $22.96 (List: $37.99) and Ultra HD Blu-ray $29.99 (List: $45.99). (Buy on Amazon)
And, Rambo: Last Blood starring Sylvester Stallone releases to both Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray in combo editions that include a second disc and Digital Copy. The Blu-ray edition is priced $19.96 (List: $39.99) and 4k Blu-ray $24.96 (List: $42.99) on Amazon.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 17, 2019
Digital
Ultra HD Blu-ray
Blu-ray
TV Series
- Downton Abbey
- Killjoys: Season Five The Final Season
- Hand Shakers: The Complete Series
- Boogiepop Phantom TV Series
- Yona of the Dawn: The Complete Series
- The Returned: Season 2
Movies
- Abominable
- Ad Astra
- Overcomer
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Silver Bullet – Collector’s Edition
- Trick
- Long Day’s Journey Into Night
- Murders in the Rue Morgue
- To the Devil…A Daughter
- Golden Time
- Heist
- Bloom Into You
- The Cable Guy
- White Squall
- Looks Who’s Talking – 30th Anniversary
- Feast of the Seven Fishes
- Where’s My Roy Cohn
- Famine
- Shade
- American Woman
- A Sunday in the Country
- Paradise
- Spider in the Web
- Acceleration
- Mad Love
- Heartbreak Hotel
- Gags The Clown
- A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
- The Remains of the Day
- Wicked World
- Black Spruce
- The Boat is Full
- In God I Trust
- The Road To Edmond
- Detention
Collections
- Universal Horror Collection: Vol. 3
- The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection
This Week’s New Releases: Once upon a Time in Hollywood, It: Chapter Two, Hustlers & more