New Releases This Week: Joker, Downton Abbey, Abominable, Ad Astra & more!

new-blu-ray-dec-17-2019-960x600On Digital this coming Tuesday, Joker starring Joaquim Phoenix releases as a digital-only purchase three weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and retailer exclusives. Joker is selling for $19.99 in all digital formats including SD, HD, and 4k UHD. (Buy on Amazon)

Downton-Abbey-Blu-ray-slipcover-

On Blu-ray, this week’s hot new disc releases include this year’s Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture in a Blu-ray edition with DVD and Digital Copy from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The combo edition sells for $22.96 (List: $34.99) and a single-disc DVD for $17.96 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.

Abominable 3D Blu-ray

Universal Pictures’ Abominable starring Chloe Bennet hits stores in 2-disc Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy as well as higher quality Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy. The Blu-ray sells for $22.96 (List: $34.99) while the 4 Blu-ray is priced $27.96 (List: $44.98) on Amazon.

Overcomer Blu-ray

Overcomer starring Alex Kendrick arrives on Blu-ray in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy. The movie is listed as one of Amazon’s “Best Sellers” and is priced $19.96 (List: $34.99) for the Blu-ray edition. (Buy on Amazon)

ad astra blu-ray angle

20th Century Fox’s Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt lands on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this coming Tuesday, and both editions come with a second disc and Digital Copy. The Blu-ray sells for $22.96 (List: $37.99) and Ultra HD Blu-ray $29.99 (List: $45.99). (Buy on Amazon)

rambo-last-blood-blu-ray

And, Rambo: Last Blood starring Sylvester Stallone releases to both Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray in combo editions that include a second disc and Digital Copy. The Blu-ray edition is priced $19.96 (List: $39.99) and 4k Blu-ray $24.96 (List: $42.99) on Amazon.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 17, 2019

Digital

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

TV Series

Movies

  • Abominable
  • Ad Astra
  • Overcomer
  • Rambo: Last Blood
  • Silver Bullet – Collector’s Edition
  • Trick
  • Long Day’s Journey Into Night
  • Murders in the Rue Morgue
  • To the Devil…A Daughter
  • Golden Time
  • Heist
  • Bloom Into You
  • The Cable Guy
  • White Squall
  • Looks Who’s Talking – 30th Anniversary
  • Feast of the Seven Fishes
  • Where’s My Roy Cohn
  • Famine
  • Shade
  • American Woman
  • A Sunday in the Country
  • Paradise
  • Spider in the Web
  • Acceleration
  • Mad Love
  • Heartbreak Hotel
  • Gags The Clown
  • A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
  • The Remains of the Day
  • Wicked World
  • Black Spruce
  • The Boat is Full
  • In God I Trust
  • The Road To Edmond
  • Detention

Collections

  • Universal Horror Collection: Vol. 3
  • The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection

