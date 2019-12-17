‘Joker’ Released Early to Digital, Here’s Where to Buy

Joker has been released early to digital formats three weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Jan. 7, 2020 The film is selling for $19.99 no matter what format, but what bonus features, if any, you get with the purchase depends on where you buy. Keep reading for details. And, keep in mind Joker is not yet available to rent and won’t be until Jan. 7.
Formats
Joker is available in High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD) and Standard Definition (SD). In Digital UHD (2160p) the movie features High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio on supporting TVs and sound systems.
Digital Partners
Joker is part of Disney’s Movies Anywhere platform, so if you purchase the film from one service it should be available through other popular movie services including Amazon, Apple, Google, Vudu, and now Comcast Xfinity. (See a list of Movies Anywhere partners here).
Bonus Materials
Depending on the service your digital purchase may give you access to four features listed below. Apple’s iTunes also provides exclusive audio commentary from director Todd Phillips. Be sure to check with your preferred digital provider if you’re interested in the extras.
- Becoming Joker
- Joker: A Chronicle of Chaos
- Joker: Vision & Fury
- Please Welcome… Joker!
- Audio Commentary from Todd Phillips (iTunes only)
Price
Joker is selling for $19.99 in any format (SD/HD/UHD) at popular digital movie services. The movie will be available to rent upon release of the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD editions.
- Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Apple iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + 4 Featurettes & Commentary
- FandangoNow – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + 4 Featurettes
- Google Play – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + 4 Featurettes
- Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
- Vudu (Walmart) – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + 4 Featurettes