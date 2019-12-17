‘Joker’ Released Early to Digital, Here’s Where to Buy

Joker has been released early to digital formats three weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Jan. 7, 2020 The film is selling for $19.99 no matter what format, but what bonus features, if any, you get with the purchase depends on where you buy. Keep reading for details. And, keep in mind Joker is not yet available to rent and won’t be until Jan. 7.

Formats

Joker is available in High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD) and Standard Definition (SD). In Digital UHD (2160p) the movie features High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio on supporting TVs and sound systems.

Digital Partners