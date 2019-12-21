‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Pre-Orders Up

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just opened to theaters but Best Buy is already taking pre-orders on a handsome-looking 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. The Limited Edition sells for $34.99 and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

It’s way too early to estimate a release date for the home media editions of the film, but if 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is any indication it will be about three-and-a-half months before ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ arrives on Blu-ray and DVD. That would mean a late March or early April 2020 release date.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is estimated to earn close to $200M at the domestic office over its opening weekend.

Jump over to Best Buy to check out the SteelBook edition of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

Best Buy has also listed a Star Wars 9-Movie Collection titled “The Skywalker Saga” on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copies. The Only @ Best Buy edition is selling for $249.99. (See photo below.)