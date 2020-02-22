Star Wars films releasing to single 4k Blu-ray editions

Along with the official release dates for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the 27-disc Skywalker Saga collection on 4k Blu-ray this week came news of single 4k Blu-rays of each Star Wars title.

This was the news many Star Wars fans wanted to hear and will provide an option for single title purchases as opposed to the pricey, $249 Skywalker Saga with all 9 films, both good and bad, on UHD BD, BD, and Digital.

The single Star Wars films are packaged in Disney’s Ultimate Collector’s Editions with UHD BD, BD, and Digital copies. The movies are presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Each film, currently priced $29.99 at Best Buy, will release to 4k Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 31st which is already poised to be the biggest home media release day in Star Wars history with a dozen different disc editions hitting stores in the US — 15 if you count ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ retailer exclusives.

Of the nine Star Wars films releasing to 4k Blu-ray you can expect Episodes IV-VI to be the biggest sellers. Of course, what die-hard SW fans (especially of the original trilogy generation) really want are 4k prints of the films as released to theaters, unaltered, but preserved to 4k resolution.

For the younger generation not aware of what George Lucas did to these historical masterpieces he made significant changes that for some ruined the integrity of the films. For example, he replaced many of the puppets with CGI for VHS and DVD releases in the late 90s. He also added an unnecessary, full-shot of the giant slug known as Jabba the Hut. But perhaps the worst alteration was having Greedo shoot at Han first in the infamous “Creature Cantina” scene.

Regardless, you’ll be able to pick-and-choose your favorite Star Wars films to purchase on 4k Blu-ray (unless your happy with Disney’s 4k digital versions on Disney+). Check out the artwork for each 4k Blu-ray edition below and pre-order on Best Buy (your purchases using links from this website help keep it running).























