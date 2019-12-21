Reader Poll: The Best 4k Blu-ray from July to December, 2019

Every year we ask our readers to vote on the best 4k Blu-ray releases of the year. After our mid-year 2019 survey that determined Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to be the most popular, let’s find out which 4k Blu-ray is your favorite since July!

This time we’ve limited the list to only 15 titles, which means we may be omitting many great 4k Blu-ray releases in the second half of 2019. The movies (and one TV series) were determined by popularity and interest on HD Report. So, please don’t be discouraged if your favorite title was omitted!

Reader Poll: The Best 4k Blu-ray Disc July – Dec. 2019

What is the best 4k Blu-ray July - December, 2019? Alita: Battle Angel

Apocalypse Now

Avengers: Endgame

Casino

Finding Nemo

Game of Thrones: Season 8

Glory

Gremlins

Hellboy (2004)

Iron Man

John Wick: Chapter 3

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Shining

The Wizard of Oz