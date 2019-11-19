‘Abominable’ Digital & Disc Release Dates & Details

Universal’s Abominable will release a variety of home media formats starting on Dec. 3rd with an early Digital arrival followed by Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD on Dec. 17th, 2019.

On Blu-ray, Abominable is presented in either 1080p or 2160p at 1.85:1 widescreen aspect ratio. On Ultra HD Blu-ray, the film is enhanced with HDR10+. And, each Blu-ray edition features Dolby Atmos audio along with French and Spanish audio in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Abominable’s home media release will come with a bunch of extras including deleted scenes, commentaries, and cast introductions, and several more featurettes. Not all digital purchases will offer extra bonus material so be sure to check with your favorite service before purchasing.

Abominable is priced $19.99 (Digital), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $39.99 (3D Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD). Buy from Amazon.

Special Features