This Week’s New Releases: Once upon a Time in Hollywood, It: Chapter Two, Hustlers & more

hdreport
This Tuesday, Dec. 10 the much-anticipated film Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie is available in several Blu-ray variations (detailed here) including a Collector’s Edition and Limited Edition SteelBook. (Buy on Amazon)

Also on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray this week is It: Chapter Two based on the novel by Stephen King. Both Blu-ray combo editions include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD), a code to redeem a Digital Copy, and several bonus featurettes. (Buy on Amazon)

Twin Peaks: From Z to A is a 21-disc set from Paramount with some content in 4k (the pilot and Part 8 of “A Limited Event Series”). The special edition includes Seasons 1 and 2 of The Original Series, A Limited Event Series, Fire Walk with Me and is limited to only 25,000 copies. (Buy on Amazon)

And, Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, each with a second disc and Digital Copy, as well as movie trailer and feature commentary with director Lorene Scafaria from Universal Studios. (Buy on Amazon)

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 10, 2019

Digital

  • Judy
  • Monos
  • The Animal People
  • One Cut of the Dead
  • António One Two Three
  • The Fabric
  • Mon Mon Mon Monsters
  • The Wrath

Ultra HD Blu-ray

  • Once upon a Time in Hollywood
  • It: Chapter Two
  • Hustlers

Blu-ray

  • Once upon a Time in Hollywood
  • It: Chapter Two
  • Twin Peaks: From Z to A (partial 4k content)
  • Hustlers
  • Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice
  • Until the End of the World – Criterion Collection
  • Old Joy – Criterion Collection
  • Doc Martin Series 9
  • The Fly Collection
  • UltraSeven – Complete Series – SteelBook Edition
  • The Cotton Club Encore
  • Millennium Actress
  • The Abominable Snowman of the Himalayas (1957)
  • Fritz Lang’s Indian Epic: The Tiger of Eschnapur and The Indian Tomb
  • Hitchcock: British International Pictures Collection
  • Viy
  • The Peanut Butter Solution
  • Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde
  • An Elephant Sitting Still
  • Monos
  • Badland
  • Stick
  • The Fanatic
  • Seven Mortal Sins: The Complete Series
  • Snow White with the Red Hair: The Complete Series

Those are our highlights for the week! For a complete selection of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases see this Amazon page.

