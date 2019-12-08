This Week’s New Releases: Once upon a Time in Hollywood, It: Chapter Two, Hustlers & more

This Tuesday, Dec. 10 the much-anticipated film Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie is available in several Blu-ray variations (detailed here) including a Collector’s Edition and Limited Edition SteelBook. (Buy on Amazon)
Also on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray this week is It: Chapter Two based on the novel by Stephen King. Both Blu-ray combo editions include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD), a code to redeem a Digital Copy, and several bonus featurettes. (Buy on Amazon)
Twin Peaks: From Z to A is a 21-disc set from Paramount with some content in 4k (the pilot and Part 8 of “A Limited Event Series”). The special edition includes Seasons 1 and 2 of The Original Series, A Limited Event Series, Fire Walk with Me and is limited to only 25,000 copies. (Buy on Amazon)
And, Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, each with a second disc and Digital Copy, as well as movie trailer and feature commentary with director Lorene Scafaria from Universal Studios. (Buy on Amazon)
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 10, 2019
Digital
- Judy
- Monos
- The Animal People
- One Cut of the Dead
- António One Two Three
- The Fabric
- Mon Mon Mon Monsters
- The Wrath
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Once upon a Time in Hollywood
- It: Chapter Two
- Hustlers
Blu-ray
- Once upon a Time in Hollywood
- It: Chapter Two
- Twin Peaks: From Z to A (partial 4k content)
- Hustlers
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice
- Until the End of the World – Criterion Collection
- Old Joy – Criterion Collection
- Doc Martin Series 9
- The Fly Collection
- UltraSeven – Complete Series – SteelBook Edition
- The Cotton Club Encore
- Millennium Actress
- The Abominable Snowman of the Himalayas (1957)
- Fritz Lang’s Indian Epic: The Tiger of Eschnapur and The Indian Tomb
- Hitchcock: British International Pictures Collection
- Viy
- The Peanut Butter Solution
- Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde
- An Elephant Sitting Still
- Monos
- Badland
- Stick
- The Fanatic
- Seven Mortal Sins: The Complete Series
- Snow White with the Red Hair: The Complete Series
Those are our highlights for the week! For a complete selection of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases see this Amazon page.
