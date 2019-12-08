This Week’s New Releases: Once upon a Time in Hollywood, It: Chapter Two, Hustlers & more

This Tuesday, Dec. 10 the much-anticipated film Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie is available in several Blu-ray variations (detailed here) including a Collector’s Edition and Limited Edition SteelBook. (Buy on Amazon)

Also on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray this week is It: Chapter Two based on the novel by Stephen King. Both Blu-ray combo editions include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD), a code to redeem a Digital Copy, and several bonus featurettes. (Buy on Amazon)

Twin Peaks: From Z to A is a 21-disc set from Paramount with some content in 4k (the pilot and Part 8 of “A Limited Event Series”). The special edition includes Seasons 1 and 2 of The Original Series, A Limited Event Series, Fire Walk with Me and is limited to only 25,000 copies. (Buy on Amazon)

And, Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, each with a second disc and Digital Copy, as well as movie trailer and feature commentary with director Lorene Scafaria from Universal Studios. (Buy on Amazon)

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 10, 2019

Digital

Judy

Monos

The Animal People

One Cut of the Dead

António One Two Three

The Fabric

Mon Mon Mon Monsters

The Wrath

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Once upon a Time in Hollywood

It: Chapter Two

Hustlers

Blu-ray

Once upon a Time in Hollywood

It: Chapter Two

Twin Peaks: From Z to A (partial 4k content)

Hustlers

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice

Until the End of the World – Criterion Collection

Old Joy – Criterion Collection

Doc Martin Series 9

The Fly Collection

UltraSeven – Complete Series – SteelBook Edition

The Cotton Club Encore

Millennium Actress

The Abominable Snowman of the Himalayas (1957)

Fritz Lang’s Indian Epic: The Tiger of Eschnapur and The Indian Tomb

Hitchcock: British International Pictures Collection

Viy

The Peanut Butter Solution

Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde

An Elephant Sitting Still

Monos

Badland

Stick

The Fanatic

Seven Mortal Sins: The Complete Series

Snow White with the Red Hair: The Complete Series

Those are our highlights for the week! For a complete selection of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases see this Amazon page.