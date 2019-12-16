‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ releasing to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Fans of the original Clerks movie may have been anticipating a theatrical release of Jay And Silent Bob Reboot in the US, but it looks like the title is going straight to video instead.

On Blu-ray and DVD, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot will arrive in stores on January 21, 2020. And, all sources seem to indicate a digital release day-and-date with disc.

The single-disc Blu-ray ($21.99) from Lionsgate comes with both a Blu-ray and Digital copy, while the single-disc DVD ($19.99) only includes the standard-resolution disc. (See the Amazon cart below for discounted prices.)

Jay And Silent Bob Reboot had a limited premiere in the US and Canada on Oct. 29 and more recently opened in the UK and Ireland on Nov. 29. The movie was written and directed by Kevin Smith, who returns as Silent Bob along with Jason Mewes as Jay.

Shannon Elizabeth, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Melissa Benoist, Molly Shannon, Val Kilmer, Fred Armisen, and Rosario Dawson are among the cast well-known actors making appearances in the film.