Overcomer releasing to Blu-ray with plenty of extras

Overcomer starring Alex Kendrick and Shari Rigby is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on December 17, 2019. The 2-disc combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD.

The Blu-ray edition packs plenty of features that look into the making of this film such as additional scenes, featurette “The Making of Overcomer,” a film recap, behind-the-scenes looks, music videos, audio commentaries, and more.

Overcomer is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99) on Blu-ray and $19.99 (List: $30.99) on DVD. (Order on Amazon)

Overcomer Special Features: