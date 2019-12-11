Overcomer releasing to Blu-ray with plenty of extras

By
hdreport
-

Overcomer Blu-ray

Overcomer starring Alex Kendrick and Shari Rigby is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on December 17, 2019. The 2-disc combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD.

The Blu-ray edition packs plenty of features that look into the making of this film such as additional scenes, featurette “The Making of Overcomer,” a film recap, behind-the-scenes looks, music videos, audio commentaries, and more.

Overcomer is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99) on Blu-ray and $19.99 (List: $30.99) on DVD. (Order on Amazon)

Overcomer Special Features:

  • 10 Minutes of Additional Scenes with an introduction from the Kendrick Brothers.
  • The Making of Overcomer: Learn about how the crew worked together with faith and prayer to create this incredible film.
  • The Theme of Identity: In this piece, the cast and crew discuss what the theme of identity means to them.
  • The Power of Forgiveness: Describes why forgiveness is such an important theme of this film.
  • “Overcomer” (Lip Sync Music Video) Featuring Mandisa
  • Overcomer in 60 Seconds: a quick fun film recap.
  • Overcomer Resources Video: Learn more about accompanying resources to help you grow in faith.
  • The Heart of Overcomer: See how the heart of Overcomer is grounded in personal growth, faith and identity.
  • Creating the Opening Drone Shot: See how the stunning opening drone shot of the film was realized with a lot of ingenuity and a well-organized crew.
  • Working with the Kendricks: Watch how Alex, Stephen and Shannon Kendrick found their path to filmmaking through authenticity and faith.
  • Looks Behind-the-Scenes of: Editing, Composing, Coloring and Sound Design
  • “Enough” (Lyric Video) Featuring Koryn Hawthorne
  • Don’t Mess with the Editors: Check out what the editors of Overcomer created on the side for a little fun.
  • Feature Audio Commentary with Director Alex Kendrick and Producer Stephen Kendrick Bloopers & Outtakes

