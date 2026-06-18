Avatar Ultimate Collection, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Eraser, Scream 7, & More 4k Blu-rays This Week

Want to know what’s new on 4k Blu-ray this week? On Tuesday, June 16th you can pick up the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection from 20th Century Studios, Eraser and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season One from Warner Bros., Scream 7 from Paramount, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from Universal, to name several.
Last week’s released included the Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection featuring 8 signature films from the acclaimed director including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds.
Last week, Scream 4 released in 15th Anniversary standard and SteelBook editions from Lionsgate, The Patriot arrived in a limited SteelBook edition from Sony Pictures, The ‘Burbs released in 4k from Shout! Studios, and The Chronicles of Riddick hit stores in a standard edition from Arrow Video.
Also among the 70+ new 4k Blu-ray releases scheduled for this month is Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits from Arrow Video featuring six films with various cuts. See the list of 4k disc releases this month with links to purchase.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026
June 2, 2026
- 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Escape from L.A. (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Five Easy Pieces (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Hoppers (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
- One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW
- The Flintstones (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Blu-ray repackage Warner Bros. Ent. Amazon NEW
June 9, 2026
- Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two 4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon NEW
- Bowfinger (1999) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon NEW
- Narc (2002) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Notting Hill (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- Scream 4 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW
- Scream 4 (2011) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Amazon NEW
- The ‘Burbs (1989) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW
- The Cell (2000) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) 4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- The Patriot (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
June 16, 2026
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW HOT
- Audition (1999) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon HOT!
- Cloud Atlas (2012) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- Day of the Dead (1985) 4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon HOT!
- Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
- Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
- Hamilton (2020) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon NEW
- Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Project A (1983) 88 Films Amazon NEW
- Project A Part II (1987) 88 Films Amazon NEW
- Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW
- Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon HOT!
- Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW
- The Arrival (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Vestron Collector’s Series #40 Lionsgate Limited
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon HOT!
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive NEW
- The Super Mario 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- Them! (1954) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Warcraft (2016) 4k UHD/BDDigital 10th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon NEW
June 23, 2026
- 50 First Dates (2004) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- A Simple Plan (1998) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Click (2006) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Desperate Living (1977) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Hairspray (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Slither (2006) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) Celluloid Dreams
- The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Nude Vampire (1970) Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- What Dreams May Come (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
June 26, 2026
- Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
June 29, 2026
- Highlander (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
June 30, 2026
- Child’s Play (1988) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon Exclusive
- Crime 101 (2026) 4k UHD Alliance Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Deathstalker Triple Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Fire and Ice (1983) 4k SteelBook MVD pending
- It Was Just an Accident (2025) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k UHD plus extras Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k Arrow Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER
- King Kong (1976) 50th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD/Digital TV & Theatrical Cuts Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- MacArthur (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
- Mortal Kombat Kollection 4k restorations of both films plus extras Arrow Video NEW PRE-ORDER
- Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Sangster Directs Hammer (1970 – 1972) 7-disc set Severin Amazon
- Super 8 (2011) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook (Reprint) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
- The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4k SteelBook Reprint Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Money Pit (1986) 40th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- They Will Kill You (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Wake in Fright (1971) 4k UHD Limited Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
See last month’s 4k Blu-ray releases.