Avatar Ultimate Collection, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Eraser, Scream 7, & More 4k Blu-rays This Week

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

Want to know what’s new on 4k Blu-ray this week? On Tuesday, June 16th you can pick up the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection from 20th Century Studios, Eraser and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season One from Warner Bros., Scream 7 from Paramount, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from Universal, to name several.

Last week’s released included the Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection featuring 8 signature films from the acclaimed director including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds.

Last week, Scream 4 released in 15th Anniversary standard and SteelBook editions from Lionsgate, The Patriot arrived in a limited SteelBook edition from Sony Pictures, The ‘Burbs released in 4k from Shout! Studios, and The Chronicles of Riddick hit stores in a standard edition from Arrow Video.

Also among the 70+ new 4k Blu-ray releases scheduled for this month is Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits from Arrow Video featuring six films with various cuts. See the list of 4k disc releases this month with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026

June 2, 2026

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k SteelBook Order on Amazon

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Escape from L.A. (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Five Easy Pieces (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Hoppers (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart The Flintstones (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Blu-ray repackage Warner Bros. Ent. Amazon NEW

June 9, 2026

Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two 4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon Bowfinger (1999) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon NEW

4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon Narc (2002) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon Notting Hill (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Scream 4 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon Scream 4 (2011) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Amazon The ‘Burbs (1989) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon The Cell (2000) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) 4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon The Patriot (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

June 16, 2026

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW HOT

HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon Audition (1999) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon Cloud Atlas (2012) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon Day of the Dead (1985) 4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon HOT!

4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon Hamilton (2020) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon Project A (1983) 88 Films Amazon NEW

88 Films Amazon Project A Part II (1987) 88 Films Amazon NEW

88 Films Amazon Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive The Arrival (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Vestron Collector’s Series #40 Lionsgate Limited

4k UHD/BD/Digital Vestron Collector’s Series #40 Lionsgate Limited The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive The Super Mario 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon Them! (1954) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Warcraft (2016) 4k UHD/BDDigital 10th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon NEW

June 23, 2026

50 First Dates (2004) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon A Simple Plan (1998) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon Click (2006) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon Desperate Living (1977) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Amazon Hairspray (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Slither (2006) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) Celluloid Dreams

The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon The Nude Vampire (1970) Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Powerhouse Amazon What Dreams May Come (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

June 26, 2026

Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

June 29, 2026

Highlander (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

June 30, 2026

Child’s Play (1988) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon Exclusive

4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon Exclusive Crime 101 (2026) 4k UHD Alliance Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Alliance Amazon Deathstalker Triple Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon Fire and Ice (1983) 4k SteelBook MVD pending

It Was Just an Accident (2025) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k UHD plus extras Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

10-disc 4k UHD plus extras Arrow Video Amazon Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k Arrow Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER

10-disc 4k Arrow Exclusive King Kong (1976) 50th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD/Digital TV & Theatrical Cuts Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

50th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD/Digital TV & Theatrical Cuts Amazon Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon MacArthur (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber

Mortal Kombat Kollection 4k restorations of both films plus extras Arrow Video NEW PRE-ORDER

4k restorations of both films plus extras Arrow Video Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Sangster Directs Hammer (1970 – 1972) 7-disc set Severin Amazon

7-disc set Severin Amazon Super 8 (2011) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook (Reprint) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook (Reprint) Amazon Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4k SteelBook Reprint Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k SteelBook Reprint Paramount Amazon The Money Pit (1986) 40th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

40th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon They Will Kill You (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Wake in Fright (1971) 4k UHD Limited Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

See last month’s 4k Blu-ray releases.