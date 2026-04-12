New 4k Blu-ray Releases Arriving April 14, 2026 Plus More This Month!

April 2026 is another great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases! So far, we’re expecting close to 70 new 4k editions will hit stores, including some new titles but mostly made up of restored/remastered movies that have previously not been available in 4k.
On Tuesday, April 14, Becoming Led Zeppelin hits stores in Limited Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment with 2 discs and collectible memorabilia. Meet the Fockers (2004), Death Ship (1980), Runaway Train (1985), and Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) are among other new 4k titles.
Other new movies arriving this month on 4k Blu-ray include 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Becoming Led Zeppelin, Die My Love, Mercy, Send Help, and Dust Bunny, to name a few.
Movies releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time include, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Sleepers, John Singleton’s Hood Trilogy (1991-2001), and Moneyball, to name several. See the links below to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, April 2026
April 7, 2026
- Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW
- Frankenhooker (1990) Synapse Amazon NEW
- Gilda (1946) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Mercy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Alliance Amazon NEW
- Murder-Set-Pieces (2004) Massacre Amazon NEW
- The Deer Hunter (1978) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
April 14, 2026
- Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025) 4k UHD/BD Sony Amazon NEW!
- Bohachi Bushido: Code of the Forgotten Eight (1973) Mondo 4k UHD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Death Ship (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Groove (2000) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Meet the Fockers (2004) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024) 4k UHD Crunchyroll Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon PRE-ORDER
- Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon PRE-ORDER
- Runaway Train (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Phantom (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Trouble In Paradise (1932) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- UFOria (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
April 21, 2026
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Die My Love (2025) 4k UHD/BD MUBI Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Girls (1980) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (2025) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Point Blank (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Send Help (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Sleepers (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Sleepers (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Song of the Miraculous Hind (2002) Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Stone Cold (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Eye (2002) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Forbidden City (2025) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Grapes of Death (1978) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The House of Seven Corpses (1974) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Ninth Gate (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER
April 28, 2026
- Boxcar Bertha (1972) Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Cold Storage (2026) 4k UHD/BD Samuel Goldwyn
- Conquest (1983)
- Dust Bunny (2025) Lionsgate Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Gator Bait Collection (1973-1988)
- George Stevens (A Filmmaker’s Journey) (1984)
- Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision
- Hide and Go Shrink (1968)
- Highest 2 Lowest (2025)
- Hold That Ghost (1941) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Ilsa, The Wicked Warden (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Innerspace (1987) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Jack the Ripper (1976) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- John Singleton’s Hood Trilogy (1991-2001) Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Mantrap (1953) 4k UHD/BD Hammer Films UK Import (4/24/26) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Masscare (1989)
- Moneyball (2011) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Office Killer (1997)
- Patchwork (2015) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision
- Popeye (1980)
- Soldier (1998) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Student Bodies (1981) Limited Edition Terror Vision
- Stardust (2007) 4k UHD/BD/Digital standard edition Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Student Bodies (1981)
- The Ghost Galleon (1974)
- The Grapes of Death (1978) 4k UHD Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Living Dead Girl (1982) 4k UHD Limited Edition Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Throw Momma From the Train (1987) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Hunters of the Golden Cobra (1982) 4k UHD/BD Severin
- Tiger on the Beat I & II (1988-1990) Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Voices from Beyond (1991) 4k UHD/BD Severin
Good game!