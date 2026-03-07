Home4k Blu-rayDie My Love Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Die My Love Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Die My Love 2025 4k Blu-ray
Die My Love (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Die My Love (2025) starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson is releasing in physical media editions on April 21, 2026. The film will be available in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo as well as a single-disc DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray, Die My Love is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at a 1.37:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Die My Love is priced $29.06 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray, and $18.33 (List: $26.98) on DVD. Buy on Amazon

The movie is already available to rent or purchase in digital formats from services such as Apple TV and Prime Video. MUBI subscribers can also stream Die My Love.

Die My Love (2025) 4k Blu-ray specs
Die My Love (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Die My Love DVD
Die My Love (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Summary: Grace, a writer and young mother, is suffering from post partum depression and slowly spiralling into madness. Moving into an old house with her husband, Jackson, her mind begins to unravel as she becomes increasingly agitated and erratic.

Article updated. Original post date Feb. 15, 2026

Previous article
The Bride! Is Up For Pre-order In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Bride! - Limited Edition SteelBook

The Bride! Is Up For Pre-order In A Limited Edition 4k...

HD Report - 0
Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K UHD Collector's Limited Edition open

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Is Releasing In This 4k UHD/HD Limited Collector’s...

HD Report - 0
Young Sherlock digital poster

Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock (All Episodes) Are Now Streaming

HD Report - 0