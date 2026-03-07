Die My Love Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

Die My Love (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Die My Love (2025) starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson is releasing in physical media editions on April 21, 2026. The film will be available in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo as well as a single-disc DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray, Die My Love is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at a 1.37:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Die My Love is priced $29.06 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray, and $18.33 (List: $26.98) on DVD. Buy on Amazon

The movie is already available to rent or purchase in digital formats from services such as Apple TV and Prime Video. MUBI subscribers can also stream Die My Love.

Summary: Grace, a writer and young mother, is suffering from post partum depression and slowly spiralling into madness. Moving into an old house with her husband, Jackson, her mind begins to unravel as she becomes increasingly agitated and erratic.

