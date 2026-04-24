Deal Alert: Get Three 4k Blu-rays For Only $33

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It’s time to add a few 4k Blu-rays to your collection during Amazon’s 3 for $33 Limited Time Sale!

In historically-inspired films you can pick up Apollo 13, Dunkirk, A Beautiful Mind, and Casablanca, to name a few.

In sci-fi, the sale includes E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Doctor Sleep, NOPE, Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, to name several.

And in action films, Man of Steel, Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga, Jarhead, 300, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters are all included in the sale.

Jump over to Amazon to grab three 4k Blu-rays for $33 or six 4k Blu-rays for $66 during the limited time sale.