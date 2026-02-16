Home4k Blu-ray28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Release Dates & Details On 4k...
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Release Dates & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming, & DVD

28 Years Later- The Bone Temple 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Pre-order on Amazon

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release dates and details for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple on disc and digital. The movie will first premiere at home in digital formats including 4k UHD on February 17, 2026.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will ship on April 21, 2026. The physical media editions include a Limited SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Extras include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deleted scene.

Artwork for the Blu-ray and DVD editions is still pending.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director Nia DaCosta
  • Behind The Scenes: New Blood, The Doctor and the Devil, Beneath the Rage
  • Deleted Scene

Pre-orders

  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Limited Edition 4k SteelBook $44.99 $55.99 Amazon
  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – 4k UHD/BD/Digital standard $40.99 NA
  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – DVD (List: $34.99) $26.83 Amazon

Summary: As Spike is inducted into Jimmy Crystal’s gang on the mainland, Dr. Kelson makes a discovery that could alter the world.

