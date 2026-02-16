28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Release Dates & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming, & DVD

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release dates and details for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple on disc and digital. The movie will first premiere at home in digital formats including 4k UHD on February 17, 2026.
Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will ship on April 21, 2026. The physical media editions include a Limited SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Extras include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deleted scene.
Artwork for the Blu-ray and DVD editions is still pending.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Director Nia DaCosta
- Behind The Scenes: New Blood, The Doctor and the Devil, Beneath the Rage
- Deleted Scene
Pre-orders
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
$44.99$55.99 Amazon
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – 4k UHD/BD/Digital standard $40.99 NA
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – DVD (List: $34.99) $26.83 Amazon
Summary: As Spike is inducted into Jimmy Crystal’s gang on the mainland, Dr. Kelson makes a discovery that could alter the world.