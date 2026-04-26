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Moneyball, Dust Bunny, Inner Space & More 4k Blu-ray Discs Releasing Tuesday, April 28

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28 Years Later- The Bone Temple 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

April is a great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases with approximately 70 new 4k editions hitting stores, including some new titles but mostly made up of restored/remastered movies that have previously not been available in 4k.

This week on Tuesday, April 28th new catalog titles on 4k Blu-ray include Moneyball from Sony, Innerspace from Arrow Video, Throw Momma From the Train from Kino Lorber, and John Singleton’s Hood Trilogy (1991-2001) from Criterion. And, newly-released movies include Dust Bunny from Lionsgate and Highest 2 Lowest from A24.

Last week, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple from Sony, Die My Love from MUBI, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow from Shout!, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die from Universal, and The Forbidden City from Well Go USA, all released on 4k Blu-ray.

Other movies releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time this month include Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Meet the Fockers, Sleepers, and Monty Python’s Life of Brian. See the links below to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, April 2026

April 7, 2026

Carlito's Way (1993) 4k UHD SteelBook
  • Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW
  • Frankenhooker (1990) Synapse Amazon NEW
  • Gilda (1946) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Mercy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Alliance Amazon NEW
  • Murder-Set-Pieces (2004) Massacre Amazon NEW
  • The Deer Hunter (1978) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

April 14, 2026

Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K UHD Collector's Limited Edition open
  • Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025) 4k UHD/BD Sony Amazon NEW!
  • Bohachi Bushido: Code of the Forgotten Eight (1973) Mondo 4k UHD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Death Ship (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Groove (2000) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Meet the Fockers (2004) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024) 4k UHD Crunchyroll Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon PRE-ORDER
  • Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon PRE-ORDER
  • Runaway Train (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Phantom (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Trouble In Paradise (1932) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • UFOria (1985) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

April 21, 2026

28 Years Later- The Bone Temple 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Die My Love (2025) 4k UHD/BD MUBI Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Girls (1980) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (2025) Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Point Blank (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Send Help (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Sleepers (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Song of the Miraculous Hind (2002) Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • Stone Cold (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Eye (2002) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Forbidden City (2025) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Grapes of Death (1978) 4k UHD/BD Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The House of Seven Corpses (1974) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
  • The Ninth Gate (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER

April 28, 2026

Moneyball 2011 4k UHD
  • Boxcar Bertha (1972) Cinématographe Amazon NEW
  • Conquest (1983) pending
  • Dust Bunny (2025) Lionsgate Amazon NEW
  • Highest 2 Lowest (2025) A24 NEW
  • Hold That Ghost (1941) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Ilsa, The Wicked Warden (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Innerspace (1987) Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • Jack the Ripper (1976) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW
  • John Singleton’s Hood Trilogy (1991-2001) Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Jungle Raiders (1985) Severin Amazon NEW
  • Mantrap (1953) 4k UHD/BD Hammer Films UK Import (4/24/26) Amazon NEW
  • Masscare (1989) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
  • Moneyball (2011) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW
  • Office Killer (1997) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
  • Patchwork (2015) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision
  • Popeye (1980) pending
  • Soldier (1998) Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • Stardust (2007) 4k UHD/BD/Digital standard edition Paramount Amazon NEW
  • The Ark Of The Sun God (1984) Severin Amazon NEW
  • The Ghost Galleon (1974) Bizarro Amazon NEW
  • The Grapes of Death (1978) 4k UHD Powerhouse Amazon NEW
  • The Living Dead Girl (1982) 4k UHD Limited Edition Powerhouse Amazon NEW
  • Throw Momma From the Train (1987) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • The Hunters of the Golden Cobra (1982) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW
  • Tiger on the Beat I & II (1988-1990) Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Voices from Beyond (1991) 4k UHD/BD Severin
4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Dates
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