When Will Bugonia Starring Emma Stone Be Streaming?

Bugonia (2025) Buy/Purchase Prime Video

When will Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia (2025) starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons be streaming on Peacock?

Bugonia first premiered in digital for rent or purchase from services such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video on November 25, 2025.

The physical media formats (see below) including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on December 23, 2025. Lastly, Bugonia will premiere on Peacock December 26, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Bugonia is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. Subtitles are offered in English, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish for the main feature.

On disc, Bugonia is priced $24.98 (Blu-ray), $32.98 (4k Blu-ray), and $22.98 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital, Bugonia is priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (rent) from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Prime Video, and other movie services.

Special Features

THE BIRTH OF THE BEES: THE MAKING OF BUGONIA — Join Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and the rest of the cast and crew as they reveal what it takes to bring a Yorgos Lanthimos film to life on screen in all its fascinating, wonderful glory.

Trailers

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon

Bugonia (2025) Blu-ray Digital Buy on Amazon