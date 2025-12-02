Tron: Ares Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Pre-orders Up For 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & SteelBook Editions

Tron: Ares (2025) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Tron: Ares (2025) is now available to stream or download in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

On disc, Tron: Ares is up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from Disney/Buena Vista. The physical media editions arrive on January 6, 2026.

Bonus features with the Blu-ray editions and with select digital services include 5 featurettes and 3 deleted scenes.

Tron: Ares is priced $29.99 in Digital 4k UHD from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Prime Video, and other platforms.

On disc, Tron: Ares is priced $44.99 (4k SteelBook), $49.99 (4k combo), $40.99 (Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Journey To Tron: Ares: Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of Tron: Ares.

Lightcycles On The Loose: Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to.

The Artistry Of Tron: Ares: Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating Tron: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid.

Cast Conversations: Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy.

The Legacy Of Tron: Decades after Tron first took the world by storm, and with Tron: Legacy in between, there’s loads of nostalgia to mine for Tron: Ares. Catch some clever easter eggs and noteworthy cameos as this enduring franchise continues to leave its mark.

Deleted Scenes: Seth’s Date Burning Man Lisberger Cameo



