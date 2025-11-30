Home4k Blu-rayTron: Ares, Dawn Of The Dead (2004), Five Nights at Freddy's, &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

Tron: Ares, Dawn Of The Dead (2004), Five Nights at Freddy’s, & More 4k/HD Blu-ray & Digital Releases This Week

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Tron Ares 2025 digital poster sm
Shaw Brothers Classics Volume Eight Blu-ray flat
Monk The Complete Series + Movie Blu-ray
The Killer 4k UHD BD Deluxe Edition Shout
Dawn of the Dead - Limited Edition 4k UHD Steelbook
Ninja Trilogy 4k UHD
Ted Lasso The Richomond Way The Complete Series 4k UHD
Five Nights at Freddys 4k UHD SteelBook

Want to know what’s new in movie releases at home this week? Tron: Ares arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD for streaming or download. Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) is releasing a 3-disc Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. Five Nights at Freddy’s is releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal (following the Collector’s Edition released in early November). Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way arrives on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Entertainment. And, Monk: The Complete Series & Movie have been packaged in a 33-disc box set from Kino Lorber. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Dec. 2, 2025

Digital

Tron Ares 2025 digital poster wide

4k Blu-ray

Dawn Of The Dead 2004 4k UHD BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
  • Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Enter the Ninja (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • His Girl Friday (1940) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Ninja III: The Domination (1984) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Ninja Trilogy [Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The Domination] 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Paul (2011) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Reissue Paramount Amazon NEW!
  • Revenge of the Ninja (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way (3 Seasons) 4k UHD Amazon NEW!
  • The House With Laughing Windows (1976) Arrow Amazon NEW!
  • The Killer (1989) Deluxe Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The People Under The Stairs (1991) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • The Sword and the Sorcerer (1982) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Wanted (2008) 2-disc SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Wicked (2024) Limited Edition SteelBook re-issue Amazon NEW!
  • Wild Style (1983) 4k UHD/BD/CD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

Five Nights at Freddys 4k UHD SteelBook
  • Code 3 (2025) Decal Amazon NEW!
  • Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Deep Blue Sea (1999) Standard Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Enter the Ninja (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • His Girl Friday (1940) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Monk: The Complete Series & Movie 33-Disc Box Set Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Ninja III: The Domination (1984) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Ninja Trilogy [Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The Domination] 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Paul (2011) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Reissue Paramount Amazon NEW!
  • Return to Reason: Four Films by Man Ray Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Revenge of the Ninja (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Shaw Brothers Classics: Volume Eight Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Killer (1989) Deluxe Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The People Under The Stairs (1991) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • The Shootist (1976) Standard Edition Arrow Video Amazon
  • Tom & Jerry: The Golden Era Anthology (1940-1958) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Trinity Seven: Complete Collection Sentai Amazon
  • Wanted (2008) 2-disc SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Wicked (2024) Limited Edition SteelBook re-issue Amazon NEW!
  • Zaza (1923) Universal Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
Take 36% Off This Acer Aspire 16 AI Copilot+ Laptop During Cyber Monday
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Acer Aspire 16 AI Copilot Plus PC

Take 36% Off This Acer Aspire 16 AI Copilot+ Laptop During...

DealFinder - 0
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch 2025 midnight

Apple MacBook Air 13″ M4 Cyber Monday Deal Takes 25% Off!

HD Report - 0
Mulholland Drive 4k Blu-ray The Criterion Collection

David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive (Criterion) Is 50% Off During Black Friday/Cyber...

DealFinder - 0