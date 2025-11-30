Tron: Ares, Dawn Of The Dead (2004), Five Nights at Freddy’s, & More 4k/HD Blu-ray & Digital Releases This Week

Want to know what’s new in movie releases at home this week? Tron: Ares arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD for streaming or download. Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) is releasing a 3-disc Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. Five Nights at Freddy’s is releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal (following the Collector’s Edition released in early November). Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way arrives on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Entertainment. And, Monk: The Complete Series & Movie have been packaged in a 33-disc box set from Kino Lorber. See more new releases below with links to purchase.
New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Dec. 2, 2025
Digital
- Tron: Ares (2025) Buy/Rent on Prime Video
4k Blu-ray
- Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Enter the Ninja (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- His Girl Friday (1940) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Ninja III: The Domination (1984) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Ninja Trilogy [Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The Domination] 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Paul (2011) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Reissue Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Revenge of the Ninja (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way (3 Seasons) 4k UHD Amazon NEW!
- The House With Laughing Windows (1976) Arrow Amazon NEW!
- The Killer (1989) Deluxe Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The People Under The Stairs (1991) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The Sword and the Sorcerer (1982) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Wanted (2008) 2-disc SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Wicked (2024) Limited Edition SteelBook re-issue Amazon NEW!
- Wild Style (1983) 4k UHD/BD/CD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW!
Blu-ray
- Code 3 (2025) Decal Amazon NEW!
- Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Deep Blue Sea (1999) Standard Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- Enter the Ninja (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- His Girl Friday (1940) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Monk: The Complete Series & Movie 33-Disc Box Set Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Ninja III: The Domination (1984) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Ninja Trilogy [Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The Domination] 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Paul (2011) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Reissue Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Return to Reason: Four Films by Man Ray Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Revenge of the Ninja (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Shaw Brothers Classics: Volume Eight Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Killer (1989) Deluxe Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The People Under The Stairs (1991) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The Shootist (1976) Standard Edition Arrow Video Amazon
- Tom & Jerry: The Golden Era Anthology (1940-1958) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
- Trinity Seven: Complete Collection Sentai Amazon
- Wanted (2008) 2-disc SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Wicked (2024) Limited Edition SteelBook re-issue Amazon NEW!
- Zaza (1923) Universal Amazon NEW!
