Deal Alert: Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection (4k/ Blu-ray/Digital) Is Only $37

Star Trek The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
The Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection features all ‘Next Generation’ motion pictures on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The 8-disc/digital edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution is currently priced only $37.28 on Amazon. That’s a huge 47% discount off the previous price of $69.95 (and original MSRP of $90.99)!

Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection includes Star Trek: Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), and Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), along with legacy bonus features. Read Review

Description: Fan-favorite STAR TREK characters Picard, Riker, Data, LaForge, Worf, Troi, and Dr. Crusher embark on four iconic, action-packed big-screen adventures, collected here for the first time on 4K UHD with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and remastered Blu-rays. The journey begins with original cast members Kirk, Scott, and Chekov in a story that spans space and time in STAR TREK: GENERATIONS, continuing with a terrifying face off against the Borg in STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT, a dangerous plot against a peaceful planet in STAR TREK: INSURRECTION and a familiar old foe returning in STAR TREK: NEMESIS. Engaging trek fans of all ages, this is a must-have, essential 8 disc set, with extensive legacy special features.

