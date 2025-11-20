Superman & Lois: The Complete Series Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD From DC/Warner Bros.

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon | Walmart

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series is now available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The collection consists of 4 seasons and 53 episodes that aired from 2021 to 2024 on The CW.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Superman & Lois are presented in 1080p (Full HD) resolution at 2.20:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series (released April 1, 2025) is priced $62.49 (List: $98.73) from Amazon.

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series on DVD Amazon | Walmart

Superman & Lois: The Fourth and Final Season

Superman & Lois: The Fourth and Final Season also released on April 1, 2025 from Warner Bros. Entertainment with all ten episodes that ran from October 7 through December 2, 2024.

Superman & Lois: The Fourth and Final Season Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

Superman & Lois: The Fourth and Final Season DVD Amazon | Walmart

Description: After years of facing supervillains, monsters, and alien invaders, the Man of Steel and famous journalist Lois Lane return to the idyllic town of Smallville to raise their teenage sons.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent AKA Superman, along with Elizabeth Tulloch as the journalist Lois Lane. The show was created by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing based on characters appearing in DC Comics.