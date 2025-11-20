HomeMovie & TV NewsThe Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer & Movie...
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer & Movie Photos Released

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) is officially slated for release one year from today, on November 20, 2026. Lionsgate released the first trailer for the film, along with some first promotional movie images below.

The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping movie still 1
The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping promo graphic
The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping movie still 2
The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping movie still 2

Summary: Explores Panem 24 years before Katniss’ saga, starting on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, where a young Haymitch Abernathy participates.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping was directed by Francis Lawrence, written by Billy Ray and Suzanne Collins, and stars Joseph Zada, Elle Fanning, and Jesse Plemons.

