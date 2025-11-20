Fringe: The Complete Series Is Available In A New 20-Disc Blu-ray Set

Fringe: The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray box set Buy on Amazon

Fringe: The Complete Series is now available in a new Blu-ray collection from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The 20-disc set (released September 23, 2025) includes all episodes that ran from 2008 to 2013 on Fox, as well as extra bonus material.

On Blu-ray Disc, the show is presented in 1080p (Full HD) at a 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (Seasons 3-5) and Dolby Digital 2.0 (Seasons 1-2). Subtitles vary according to season (see specs below).

Collection Details

Fringe: Season 1

Teleportation. Mind control. Invisibility. Astral projection. Mutation. Reanimation. Phenomena that exist on the Fringe of science unleash their strange powers in this thrilling series, co-created by J.J. Abrams (Lost, Alias), combining the grit of the police procedural with the excitement of the unknown. The story revolves around three unlikely colleagues – a beautiful young FBI agent, a brilliant scientist who’s spent the last 17 years in a mental institution and the scientist’s sardonic son – who investigate a series of bizarre deaths and disasters known as ‘the pattern.’

Fringe: Season 2

Season 2 of Fringe contains worlds (and alternative worlds) of excitement complete with shape shifters, cryonic heads, belly-dwelling beasts and people who turn to ashes before our eyes. But the overarching narrative takes three clandestine FBI agents – Olivia Dunham, Peter Bishop and Walter Bishop – through a mind-bending investigation of a parallel reality that threatens to destroy ours. The impossible is here in a series that offers “The most satisfying, coherent story arc of any science-fiction-flavored primetime drama” (Mike Hale, The New York Times).

Fringe: Season 3

Immersive. Compelling. Hypnotic. Brilliantly imaginative. Endlessly thrilling. Pick your term. The Fringe team escapes from the parallel universe – except for Olivia, trapped in the other world and replaced in ours by her double, who turns Peter and Olivia’s tentative relationship into a love affair. Then Olivia returns, bonds of trust fray, ever more bizarre and terrifying phenomena occur and secrets that stretch back to 1985 threaten to destroy our universe. Or theirs.

Fringe: Season 4

Who are you? After sacrificing himself to save both worlds, Peter mysteriously returns to ours. But he has been forgotten – by Olivia, by Walter, by everyone. It’s as if he never existed.

At the same time, shape shifters controlled by an unknown master begin an onslaught of destruction, and now the two former enemy universes must cooperate to defy a common foe.

With this thrilling 22-episode fourth season, Fringe continues the inspired synthesis of astounding phenomena, baffling secrets and dramatic, character-driven stories. And in this season, events may prove that the most powerful force in our universe – or theirs – is not a doomsday device, not a paranormal force, but human love.

Fringe: Season 5

Picking up from events depicted in Season 4’s flash-forward episode, the seemingly peaceful Observers seized control of our universe in 2015. Now, in 2036, they have become ruthless rulers who stand unopposed. What awaits in the future, however, is the Fringe Team’s final stand, which will bring together all they have witnessed in preparation for the final battle to protect our world.

Joining Fringe scientist Water Bishop, FBI agent Olivia Dunham, Peter Bishop and the Fringe team is Olivia and Peter’s now-grown daughter, Etta, in a final season filled with struggle, surprises, and sacrifice.

Description

Explore the ever-shifting line between science fiction and reality – where hybrid monsters tear through sewers, thieves walk through walls and portals open to parallel universes – in this complete collection of the acclaimed, mind-bending series. Unable to police a world in which science has advanced beyond our wildest dreams, and nightmares, Special Agent Olivia Dunham enlists eccentric “fringe” scientist Walter Bishop and his jack-of-all-trades son, Peter, to investigate paranormal incidents that defy human logic and mystifying events that threaten our very existence on a universal scale. When the unimaginable happens, it’s their job to stop it.