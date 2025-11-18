Home4k Blu-rayUltraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series Is Now Available On 4k Ultra HD...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series Is Now Available On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Ultraman 4K Discovery 4k UHD
Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series 4K Discovery 4 seasons on 2 Ultra HD (BD-100) Blu-ray Discs Buy on Amazon

4 seasons of Ultraman are now available in Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series 4k Discovery with all episodes (approx. 6 hours 55 minutes) on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Alliance Entertainment released on November 18, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Ultraman are presented in 2160p with HDR10 at a 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo in Japanese and with English dubs. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series 4K Discovery is priced $69.97 (List: $79.99) on Amazon.

Description: Four collections of episodes from the original Ultraman series remastered in beautiful 4K. Each one centers around a theme: Life, Romance, Friendship, and Justice and features new footage made especially for this release!

Ultraman 4K Discovery 4k UHD specs
Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series 4K Discovery 4 seasons on 2 Ultra HD Blu-ray (BD-100) Discs Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Casino 4k, Yellowstone: The Complete Series, Ultraman 4K Discovery & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new 4k blu-ray nov 18 2025

Casino 4k, Yellowstone: The Complete Series, Ultraman 4K Discovery & More...

HD Report - 0
youtube adult movies 2025

Free Adult Movies On YouTube (HD)

HD Report - 0
All the President's Men 4k UHD SteelBook open

All the President’s Men 4k Restoration Still Doesn’t Have A Release...

HD Report - 0