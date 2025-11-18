Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series Is Now Available On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series 4K Discovery 4 seasons on 2 Ultra HD (BD-100) Blu-ray Discs Buy on Amazon

4 seasons of Ultraman are now available in Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series 4k Discovery with all episodes (approx. 6 hours 55 minutes) on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Alliance Entertainment released on November 18, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Ultraman are presented in 2160p with HDR10 at a 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo in Japanese and with English dubs. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series 4K Discovery is priced $69.97 (List: $79.99) on Amazon.

Description: Four collections of episodes from the original Ultraman series remastered in beautiful 4K. Each one centers around a theme: Life, Romance, Friendship, and Justice and features new footage made especially for this release!