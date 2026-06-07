Project Hail Mary Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD, Streaming & Digital

Project Hail Mary (2026) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video

Project Hail Mary premiered in US theaters on March 20, 2026 and will soon be released on disc and digital! The movie first arrived in digital formats for rent or purchase on May 12, 2026.

Digital rentals of Project Hail Mary are currently $19.99 and purchases $24.99 from services such as Apple TV and Prime Video. The bonus “Project Hail Mary | First Look Featurette” is included with Prime Video.

On disc, Project Hail Mary will be available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 11, 2026 from Alliance Entertainment. Pre-orders are pending.

Project Hail Mary (2026) 4k UHD/BD edition

Project Hail Mary is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios (United States and Canada) and Sony Pictures Releasing International (International). The movie was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and is based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir (“The Martian”).

Article updated. Original publish date May 4, 2026.