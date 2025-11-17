Free Adult Movies On YouTube (HD)

YouTube offers a library of free movies and many of them have adult content and themes and such as nudity, horror, and violence. For most of these titles you’ll need to be logged into YouTube or Gmail to watch the videos (and have not filtered adult content in YouTube’s settings).

Free movies on YouTube either stream without ads (with a Premium account) or with ads (non subscription accounts). Regardless, you’ll need a YouTube (Gmail) account to watch some of the movies because of the rating and/or adult content.

This selection of movies are offered in Full HD (1080p) on most platforms, although there may be several that will only stream in SD (480p) on PCs. On the apps for mobile devices, Full HD (1080p) may need to be enabled via Advanced Settings. Learn how.

Sleeping Beauty (2011)

Drama

“TV-14”

HD (1080p)

Watch on YouTube

Summary. A fascinating depiction of a young woman’s reckless decent into a shocking world of erotic desires. Lucy (Emily Browning) is a young university student possessed by a kind of radical passivity. She lets a flip of a coin decide the outcome of a random sexual encounter and she displays an uncomplaining patience when facing the repetitions of her various menial jobs that fund her studies. Although the film is Rated TV-14, Sleeping Beauty explores disturbing, highly sexualized, and psychologically complex themes and includes nudity and sexual exploitation.

Things to Come (1976)

Sci-Fi

“TV-14”

HD (1080p)

Watch on YouTube

Summary: A future dystopia dream-epic shot in San Antonio, Things to Come finds Julie leaving her marriage to investigate a mysterious sci-fi cult on behalf of frustrated women everywhere.

Why is Things to Come made for adults? Although Rated TV-14, the film is categorized as sci-fi sexploitation, meaning it deliberately mixes science fiction with sexualized imagery and scenarios, with nudity and sexual content, violence and disturbing imagery.

The Secret Sex Life of a Single Mom

Drama

TV-MA

HD (1080p)

Watch on YouTube

Summary: Based on the book of the true life story of author Delaine Moore. Delaine Morris, mother of two, realizes she’s completely lost herself after years of being in an emotionally abusive marriage with her husband Robert. On a mission to recover (and discover) her own identity, she meets “The Duke” who promises to teach her how to become an alpha female and embrace the woman she really wants to be. But there’s one little catch… although she’s learned how to get a guy and have the relationship she deserves, she can’t seem to get one man out of her mind, “The Duke.”

After We Collided (2020)

Romance

R

HD (1080p)

Watch on YouTube

Summary: In this second installment based on the worldwide bestseller After, we follow Tessa’s intense breakup and its aftermath. Will love overcome the past?

Why is After We Collided Rated R? The movie includes multiple intimate scenes between the main characters, often portrayed in a graphic and sensual way. Although these scenes are central to the story, they go beyond what is suitable for younger audiences and therefore parental guidance is suggested.

Wrong Turn (2003)

Horror

R

HD (1080p)

Watch on YouTube

Summary: An indescribable nightmare begins when a group of young friends is stranded on an isolated road deep in the Appalachian hills of West Virginia, with no hope of rescue. Desperate and fearing for their lives, the horror surges as they find themselves relentlessly pursued by a force of evil beyond their imagination! : The film is a slasher horror story where characters are brutally attacked by cannibalistic mountain men. It includes scenes of dismemberment, blood, and torture that are far too graphic for younger audiences.

Inherent Vice (2014)

Drama

R

HD (1080p) Apps | SD (480p) PCs

Watch on YouTube

Summary: In 1970, drug-fueled Los Angeles private investigator Larry “Doc” Sportello investigates the disappearance of a former girlfriend. The plot revolves around adultery, corruption, cults, and criminal conspiracies.

This movie is Rated R because it depicts heavy marijuana use and other drug references across nearly every scene, as well as several scenes that involve explicit sexual situations and graphic nudity.

Carrie (2013)

Horror

R

HD (1080p)

Watch on YouTube

Summary: Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore star in this exhilarating reimagining of Stephen King’s iconic best seller, “Carrie.” After merciless taunting and abuse, events spiral out of control until the terrifying conclusion of this horror story.

Why it is Rated R? Among other content the movie features intense scenes of telekinetic destruction, including people being burned, crushed, and killed. Blood is a recurring visual motif, especially in the infamous prom scene.