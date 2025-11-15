Martin Scorsese’s Casino Celebrates 30 Years With A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Casino (1995) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Martin Scorsese’s Oscar nominated Casino (1995) will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal. The 2-disc edition arrives on Nov. 18, 2025, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Casino is presented in 2160p resolution with High Dynamic Range via the HDR10 specification. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The 4k Blu-ray edition of Casino includes previously-released bonus features such as deleted scenes, moments with Scorsese and cast members, U-Control, and other featurettes.

The Casino Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $29.99 (List: $34.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

Moments with Martin Scorsese, Sharon Stone, Nicholas Pileggi and More

Deleted Scenes

Vegas and the Mob

History Alive: True Crime Authors: Casino With Nicholas Pileggi (The History Channel)

Casino was nominated for one Oscar “Best Actress in a Leading Role Sharon Stone,” recognizing her performance as Ginger McKenna. But it could have been nominated for more Academy Awards, don’t you think? The film is ranked #143 on IMDB’s Top 250 by users. The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, James Woods, Don Rickles, Kevin Pollak, and Alan King among an incredible cast.

Article updated with release date. Original publish date Sept. 10, 2025.