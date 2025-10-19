Home4k Blu-rayThe Long Walk, Aeon Flux 4k, Saw SteelBooks, & More 4k, Blu-ray,...
The Long Walk, Aeon Flux 4k, Saw SteelBooks, & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases This Week

Saw IV 4k SteelBook
The Place Beyond the Pines 2012 4k UHD
Overlord - Season 3 Blu-ray Steelbook
X Trilogy 4k UHD A24
Aeon Flux 2005 4k UHD SteelBook
Nosferatu the Vampyre 1979 4K UHD Shout flat
Clue 40th Anniversary SteelBook Paramount
The Long Walk poster

It’s the third Tuesday in October and you know what that means? New movies to watch at home! Here’s a look at the new 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital releases for October 21, 2025. Let’s start with Lionsgate’s The Long Walk premiering in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) has been updated to 4k from Shout! Studios. Werner Herzog’s Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR, also distributed by Shout! Studios. Aeon Flux (2005) is releasing in 4k for the first time in a Limited SteelBook from Paramount, as well as Clue (1985) celebrating its 40th anniversary by premiering in 4k.

From A24, Eddington (2025) releases on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray (although the 4k is an A24 exclusive). And, The X Trilogy: Three Films By Ti West has been compiled in a collectible Digipack. From Lionsgate, Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV have been packaged in 2-disc Limited Edition 4k/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBooks. And, Superman: The Movie is getting a new 4k Blu-ray /Digital edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

See more releases below with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Oct. 21, 2025

Oct. 21, 2025

The Long Walk (2025) digital poster
The Long Walk (2025) Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Aeon Flux 2005 4k UHD SteelBook
Aeon Flux (2005) 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon
  • A History of Violence (2005) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Aeon Flux (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Altered States (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Clue (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Eddington (2025) 4k Digipack A24 Exclusive NEW!
  • Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Project Genesis (2024) 4k UHD/BD Capelight Amazon NEW!
  • Rampage (1987) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Savages (2012) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
  • Saw II (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
  • Saw III (2006) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
  • Saw IV (2007) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
  • #Shakespeare’s Sh*tstorm (2020) 4k UHD/BD Tromo Amazon NEW!
  • Superman: The Movie (1978) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 4k UHD/UHD Shout! Select Amazon NEW!
  • Two Orphan Vampires (1997) Indicator Amazon NEW!
  • X Trilogy: Three Films By Ti West Digipack A24 Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

Overlord - Season 3 Limited Edition SteelBook
Overlord – Season 3 SteelBook Buy on Amazon
  • A History of Violence (2005) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Aeon Flux (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon
  • Clue (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Eddington (2025) 4k Digipack A24 Exclusive Amazon NEW!
  • Fascination (1979) Standard Edition Indicator Amazon
  • HAIKYU!! – Movie: The Dumpster Battle – SteelBook Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!
  • King And Country (1964) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore (2025) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Overlord – Season 3 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon
  • Project Genesis (2024) 4k UHD/BD Capelight Amazon NEW!
  • Rampage (1987) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Savages (2012) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
  • Saw II (2005) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • Saw III (2006) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • Saw IV (2007) Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • #Shakespeare’s Sh*tstorm (2020) 4k UHD/BD Tromo Amazon NEW!
  • Souleymane’s Story (2024) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Ex (1996) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest – The Complete Season Amazon NEW!
  • The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 4k UHD/UHD Shout! Select Amazon NEW!
  • The Shrouds (2024) Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • X Trilogy: Collector’s Edition Box Set Digipack A24 Amazon NEW!
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD/BD Re-Issue Release Date Pushed Back – Save 46% On Pre-order!
