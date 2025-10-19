The Long Walk, Aeon Flux 4k, Saw SteelBooks, & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases This Week

It’s the third Tuesday in October and you know what that means? New movies to watch at home! Here’s a look at the new 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital releases for October 21, 2025. Let’s start with Lionsgate’s The Long Walk premiering in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) has been updated to 4k from Shout! Studios. Werner Herzog’s Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR, also distributed by Shout! Studios. Aeon Flux (2005) is releasing in 4k for the first time in a Limited SteelBook from Paramount, as well as Clue (1985) celebrating its 40th anniversary by premiering in 4k.

From A24, Eddington (2025) releases on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray (although the 4k is an A24 exclusive). And, The X Trilogy: Three Films By Ti West has been compiled in a collectible Digipack. From Lionsgate, Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV have been packaged in 2-disc Limited Edition 4k/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBooks. And, Superman: The Movie is getting a new 4k Blu-ray /Digital edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Oct. 21, 2025

The Long Walk (2025) Prime Video

Prime Video The Roses (2025) Prime Video NEW!

4k Blu-ray

Aeon Flux (2005) 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

A History of Violence (2005) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Aeon Flux (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Altered States (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Clue (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon Eddington (2025) 4k Digipack A24 Exclusive NEW!

4k Digipack A24 Exclusive Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Project Genesis (2024) 4k UHD/BD Capelight Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Capelight Amazon Rampage (1987) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Savages (2012) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Amazon Saw II (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon Saw III (2006) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon Saw IV (2007) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon #Shakespeare’s Sh*tstorm (2020) 4k UHD/BD Tromo Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Tromo Amazon Superman: The Movie (1978) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 4k UHD/UHD Shout! Select Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/UHD Shout! Select Amazon Two Orphan Vampires (1997) Indicator Amazon NEW!

Indicator Amazon X Trilogy: Three Films By Ti West Digipack A24 Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

Overlord – Season 3 SteelBook Buy on Amazon

4k Digipack A24 Exclusive Amazon Fascination (1979) Standard Edition Indicator Amazon

Standard Edition Indicator Amazon HAIKYU!! – Movie: The Dumpster Battle – SteelBook Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!

– SteelBook Crunchyroll Amazon King And Country (1964) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore (2025) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Overlord – Season 3 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon

4k UHD/BD Tromo Amazon Souleymane’s Story (2024) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon The Ex (1996) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest – The Complete Season Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/UHD Shout! Select Amazon The Shrouds (2024) Criterion Amazon NEW!

