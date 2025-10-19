Home4k Blu-rayWerner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision...
Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Werner Herzog’s Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) is getting released on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray from Shout! Studios on Oct. 21, 2025. The new 4k and HD presentations are derived from a 4k transfer of the original camera negatives.

The All-region Ultra HD Blu-ray features Dolby Vision HDR and the original mono soundtrack (German and English) as well as alternative 5.1 surround sound (German).

Bonus features include English and German audio commentaries with Werner Herzog, vintage featurette The Making of Nosferatu, theatrical trailers, and still gallery.

Nosferatu the Vampyre on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $32.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • German and English Versions of the Film
  • Two Audio Commentaries with Werner Herzog (One in English, One in German, Moderated By Laurens Straub With English Subtitles)
  • Vintage Featurette—The Making of Nosferatu
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Still Gallery
The US edition of Nosferatu the Vampyre from Shout! Studios follows the UK edition from BFI released in August 2025.

Description: Reconnecting German cinema with its Weimer forebears via Murnau’s iconic Nosferatu (1922), Herzog’s vampire film references its predecessor but has a distinctive temperament. Dracula, played by the stunning Klaus Kinski, is modeled on the monster of the earlier film, yet his obsession with Isabelle Adjani’s character of Lucy Harker reveals a certain pathos, even as his army of rats wreck plague and delirium on a prosperous small town. Herzog’s images and Popul Vuh’s music combine to create a darkly hypnotic and seductive experience.

Also Read: Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) Has Been Remastered In 4k/Dolby Vision HDR

