F1: The Movie Has Been Released In Digital For Streaming & Download

F1: The Movie (2025) has been released in digital formats for streaming or downloading on apps and media players. The movie is available in Digital 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio (where supported).

In digital, F1: The Movie is priced $24.99 (Purchase) and $19.99 (Rent) from most movie services including Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Prime Video (Bonus X-Ray Edition), Google/YouTube and other retailers.

A release date for the physical media release of F1: The Movie has not yet been announced. However, it appears Warner Bros. Entertainment will be distributing 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions of the film.

Logline: A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver.