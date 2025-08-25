Twisters Double Feature Packs Both Films On 4k Blu-ray & Digital In Collectible SteelBook

Twisters Double Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

Both Twister (1996) and Twisters (2024) movies have been packaged in a 4k Double Feature from Warner Bros. and Universal. The 2-disc/digital edition arrives August 26, 2025, and comes in a Limited Edition SteelBook with new artwork on the obverse, reverse, and interior of the collectible case.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movies are presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 (Twister) and Dolby Vision/HDR10 (Twisters) High Dynamic Range formats. Both movies offer Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel surround sound.

The Twisters Double Feature Limited Edition 2-Movie SteelBook is priced $44.96 (List: $49.98) on Amazon.

Both films have previously been made available in 4k, with Twister (1996) having been remastered and released in July 2024 on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD. Twisters (2024) arrived on 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k in October 2024, along with the Twisters Double Feature on Blu-ray/Digital.

Twisters Double Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon