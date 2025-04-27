Twister Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Digital In This Limited Edition SteelBook

Twister (1996) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

After some initial issues with stock availability upon release of the standard edition last summer, the original Twister movie is arriving on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Code in a Limited Edition SteelBook on April 29, 2025.

The single-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment presents Twister in 2160p with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range format. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

As well as legacy bonus features, the 4k physical media editions of Twister also include a new featurette titled “The Legacy of Twister – Taken by the Wind” where Director Jan de Bont discusses the film.

Twister on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy in a Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $29.96 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Logline: Two storm chasers on the brink of divorce must work together to create an advanced weather alert system by putting themselves in the cross-hairs of extremely violent tornadoes.

Description: Directed by Jan de Bont, this 1996 edge-of-your-seat thriller sweeps Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton into the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever depicted on film. An estranged couple, Dr. Jo Harding (Hunt) and Bill Harding (Paxton), reunite to deploy “Dorothy,” a cutting-edge tornado research device, in a race against nature. This high-stakes adventure blends breathtaking visuals with a tale of reunion and resilience to create a cinematic experience not to be missed.

