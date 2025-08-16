When Will Superman Be Streaming?

Superman (2025) Rent/Purchase from Prime Video

When will Superman (2025) be streaming on apps and websites?

Warner Bros. Pictures’ summer blockbuster premiered early in digital formats on August 15, 2025. With the purchase ($29.99) or rental ($24.99) the movie can be streamed or downloaded temporarily from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Superman will also be releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 23, 2025. The Blu-ray editions include a Digital Copy of the film redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video that can be streamed or downloaded.

As far as subscription streaming services, Superman (2025) is expected to premiere on HBO Max later this fall (release date is still pending). The movie will likely stream in 4k with Dolby Vision and Atmos for Premium subscribers.