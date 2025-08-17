Home4k Blu-rayElio Release Dates Streaming In Digital, On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Elio Release Dates Streaming In Digital, On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Elio Disney teaser
Elio (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Disney/Pixar’s Elio (2025) premiered in theaters on June 20, 2025, and is releasing soon on disc and digital.

The movie first arrives streaming in digital on platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Movies Everywhere, and Prime Video on August 19, 2025

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on Sept. 9, 2025.

Pre-orders and details for the disc editions are pending.

Elio 4k SteelBook open lr
Elio (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook

Logline: Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Previous article
Elio, Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning, Bring Her Back, & More Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Aug. 19, 2025
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new-blu-ray-4k-digital-aug-19-2025

Elio, Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning, Bring Her Back, & More Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
Superman poster no title

When Will Superman Be Streaming?

HD Report - 0
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k UHD

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Presents Original Films In 4k For...

HD Report - 0