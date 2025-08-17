Elio Release Dates Streaming In Digital, On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Elio (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Disney/Pixar’s Elio (2025) premiered in theaters on June 20, 2025, and is releasing soon on disc and digital.

The movie first arrives streaming in digital on platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Movies Everywhere, and Prime Video on August 19, 2025

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on Sept. 9, 2025.

Pre-orders and details for the disc editions are pending.

Elio (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook

Logline: Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.