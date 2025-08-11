Home4k Blu-raySmurfs, How to Train Your Dragon, The Accountant 2 + More New...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Smurfs, How to Train Your Dragon, The Accountant 2 + More New Disc & Digital Releases This Week

HD Report
By HD Report
0
1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story - Season Two Blu-ray
How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Blu-ray
How to Train Your Dragon 2-Movie Collection
Smurfs 2025 digital poster wide
The Accountant 2 4k UHD
The Strangers Steelbook 4K UHD Limited Edition flat
Poseidon 2006 4k Blu-ray UK
The-40-Year-Old-Virgin-4k-UHD-20th-Anniv-SteelBook

Here’s what’s new on disc and digital for Tuesday, August 12th! How to Train Your Dragon (2025) arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal. The studio/distributor has also packaged this year’s live action film with the original animated version in a 2-movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition.

New arrivals in 4k for the first time include Casper (1995), Poseidon (2006) from Arrow Video, Meet the Parents (2000) from Universal, The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) from Universal, The Strangers (2008) in a SteelBook from Shout! Studios, Straight Outta Compton (2015) in a 10th Anniversary edition from Universal. and The Toxic Avenger (1984) along with other ‘Toxic’ films from Troma Films.

On Blu-ray Disc, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two from Paramount, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season One from BBC, Ultraman Decker: The Complete Series from Mill Creek, and Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXVI (Dr. Broadway, Smooth as Silk, The Great Gatsby) from Kino Lorber are all available to purchase.

Finally, in digital this week you can purchase Smurfs (2025) about two-and-a-half months ahead of the physical media editions scheduled to arrive on October 28, 2025.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Aug. 12, 2025

Digital

Smurfs 2025 digital poster wide
Smurfs (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k Blu-ray
How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
  • Casper (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary Amazon NEW!
  • Casper (1995 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW!  
  • Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2000) Troma Films Amazon NEW!
  • Ghosts of Mars (2001) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
  • High Tension (2003) 4k UHD/BD Lenticular SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook w/Medallion 8/12/25 Amazon NEW!
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook w/Medallion Amazon NEW!
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • It Follows (2015) 4k UHD/BD SteelBoook Lionsgate Limited
  • Meet the Parents (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Poseidon (2006) 4k Blu-ray Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Prince of Darkness (1987) 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
  • Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy (1988) Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
  • Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland (1989) Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
  • Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 20th Anniv. Limited SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Anniv. Universal Amazon NEW!
  • The Accountant 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Strangers (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
  • The Toxic Avenger (1984) Troma Films Amazon NEW!
  • The Toxic Avenger: Part II (1989) Troma Films Amazon NEW!
  • The Toxic Avenger: Part III (1989) Troma Films Amazon NEW!
  • World Trade Center (2006) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story - Season Two Blu-ray
1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
  • 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two Paramount Amazon NEW!
  • A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season One BBC Amazon NEW!
  • Blood Dolls (1999) Full Moon Pictures Amazon NEW!
  • Cairo Station (1958) Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Casper (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary Universal Amazon NEW! 
  • Casper (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW! 
  • Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXVI (Dr. Broadway, Smooth as Silk, The Great Gatsby Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Finis Terrae (1929) “Masters of Cinema” Eureka Amazon NEW!
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook w/Medallion 8/12/25 Amazon NEW!
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • How to Train your Dragon 2-Movie Collection Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • Looking For The Full Moon Volume 1 AnimEigo Amazon NEW!
  • Meet the Parents (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 20th Anniv. Limited SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Anniv. Universal Amazon NEW!
  • The Accountant 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Farmer’s Daughter (1947) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Great Gatsby (1949) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Strangers (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
  • World Trade Center (2006) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW!
  • Ultraman Decker: The Complete Series + Ultraman Decker Finale: Journey to Beyond Mill Creek Amazon NEW!
  • Vampire Hunter D (1985) Sentai Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Is Now Available On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story - Season Two Blu-ray

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Is Now Available On Blu-ray Disc

HD Report - 0
Bewitched The Complete Series Blu-ray

Bewitched: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Disc Is 50% Off

DealFinder - 0
Ultraman Arc: The Complete Series + Movie Blu-ray

Ultraman Arc Blu-ray Set Includes 25 Episodes, Movie, Plus Playable Card

HD Report - 0