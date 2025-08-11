Smurfs, How to Train Your Dragon, The Accountant 2 + More New Disc & Digital Releases This Week

Here’s what’s new on disc and digital for Tuesday, August 12th! How to Train Your Dragon (2025) arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal. The studio/distributor has also packaged this year’s live action film with the original animated version in a 2-movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition.
New arrivals in 4k for the first time include Casper (1995), Poseidon (2006) from Arrow Video, Meet the Parents (2000) from Universal, The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) from Universal, The Strangers (2008) in a SteelBook from Shout! Studios, Straight Outta Compton (2015) in a 10th Anniversary edition from Universal. and The Toxic Avenger (1984) along with other ‘Toxic’ films from Troma Films.
On Blu-ray Disc, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two from Paramount, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season One from BBC, Ultraman Decker: The Complete Series from Mill Creek, and Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXVI (Dr. Broadway, Smooth as Silk, The Great Gatsby) from Kino Lorber are all available to purchase.
Finally, in digital this week you can purchase Smurfs (2025) about two-and-a-half months ahead of the physical media editions scheduled to arrive on October 28, 2025.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Aug. 12, 2025
Digital
- Eddington (2025) Prime Video NEW!
- Smurfs (2025) Prime Video NEW!
4k Blu-ray
- Casper (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary Amazon NEW!
- Casper (1995 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2000) Troma Films Amazon NEW!
- Ghosts of Mars (2001) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
- High Tension (2003) 4k UHD/BD Lenticular SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook w/Medallion 8/12/25 Amazon NEW!
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook w/Medallion Amazon NEW!
- How to Train Your Dragon 2-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW!
- It Follows (2015) 4k UHD/BD SteelBoook Lionsgate Limited
- Meet the Parents (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Poseidon (2006) 4k Blu-ray Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- Prince of Darkness (1987) 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
- Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy (1988) Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
- Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland (1989) Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
- Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 20th Anniv. Limited SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Anniv. Universal Amazon NEW!
- The Accountant 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- The Strangers (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
- The Toxic Avenger (1984) Troma Films Amazon NEW!
- The Toxic Avenger: Part II (1989) Troma Films Amazon NEW!
- The Toxic Avenger: Part III (1989) Troma Films Amazon NEW!
- World Trade Center (2006) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW!
Blu-ray
- 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two Paramount Amazon NEW!
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season One BBC Amazon NEW!
- Blood Dolls (1999) Full Moon Pictures Amazon NEW!
- Cairo Station (1958) Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Casper (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary Universal Amazon NEW!
- Casper (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXVI (Dr. Broadway, Smooth as Silk, The Great Gatsby Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Finis Terrae (1929) “Masters of Cinema” Eureka Amazon NEW!
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook w/Medallion 8/12/25 Amazon NEW!
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- How to Train your Dragon 2-Movie Collection Amazon | Walmart NEW!
- Looking For The Full Moon Volume 1 AnimEigo Amazon NEW!
- Meet the Parents (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 20th Anniv. Limited SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Anniv. Universal Amazon NEW!
- The Accountant 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- The Farmer’s Daughter (1947) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- The Great Gatsby (1949) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- The Strangers (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
- World Trade Center (2006) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW!
- Ultraman Decker: The Complete Series + Ultraman Decker Finale: Journey to Beyond Mill Creek Amazon NEW!
- Vampire Hunter D (1985) Sentai Amazon NEW!
