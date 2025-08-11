Smurfs, How to Train Your Dragon, The Accountant 2 + More New Disc & Digital Releases This Week

Here’s what’s new on disc and digital for Tuesday, August 12th! How to Train Your Dragon (2025) arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal. The studio/distributor has also packaged this year’s live action film with the original animated version in a 2-movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition.

New arrivals in 4k for the first time include Casper (1995), Poseidon (2006) from Arrow Video, Meet the Parents (2000) from Universal, The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) from Universal, The Strangers (2008) in a SteelBook from Shout! Studios, Straight Outta Compton (2015) in a 10th Anniversary edition from Universal. and The Toxic Avenger (1984) along with other ‘Toxic’ films from Troma Films.

On Blu-ray Disc, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two from Paramount, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season One from BBC, Ultraman Decker: The Complete Series from Mill Creek, and Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXVI (Dr. Broadway, Smooth as Silk, The Great Gatsby) from Kino Lorber are all available to purchase.

Finally, in digital this week you can purchase Smurfs (2025) about two-and-a-half months ahead of the physical media editions scheduled to arrive on October 28, 2025.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Aug. 12, 2025

Digital

Smurfs (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Casper (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2000) Troma Films Amazon NEW!

Troma Films Amazon Ghosts of Mars (2001) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon High Tension (2003) 4k UHD/BD Lenticular SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook w/Medallion Amazon How to Train Your Dragon 2-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart It Follows (2015) 4k UHD/BD SteelBoook Lionsgate Limited

4k UHD/BD SteelBoook Lionsgate Limited Meet the Parents (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Poseidon (2006) 4k Blu-ray Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray Arrow Video Amazon Prince of Darkness (1987) 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!

4k SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy (1988) Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!

Shout! Studios Amazon Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland (1989) Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Anniv. Universal Amazon The Accountant 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon The Strangers (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Amazon The Toxic Avenger (1984) Troma Films Amazon NEW!

Troma Films Amazon The Toxic Avenger: Part II (1989) Troma Films Amazon NEW!

Troma Films Amazon The Toxic Avenger: Part III (1989) Troma Films Amazon NEW!

Troma Films Amazon World Trade Center (2006) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Paramount Amazon A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season One BBC Amazon NEW!

BBC Amazon Blood Dolls (1999) Full Moon Pictures Amazon NEW!

Full Moon Pictures Amazon Cairo Station (1958) Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXVI (Dr. Broadway, Smooth as Silk, The Great Gatsby Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

(Dr. Broadway, Smooth as Silk, The Great Gatsby Kino Lorber Amazon Finis Terrae (1929) “Masters of Cinema” Eureka Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook w/Medallion 8/12/25 Amazon How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon How to Train your Dragon 2-Movie Collection Amazon | Walmart NEW!

Amazon | Walmart Looking For The Full Moon Volume 1 AnimEigo Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Anniv. Universal Amazon The Accountant 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon The Farmer’s Daughter (1947) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon The Great Gatsby (1949) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon Ultraman Decker: The Complete Series + Ultraman Decker Finale: Journey to Beyond Mill Creek Amazon NEW!

+ Ultraman Decker Finale: Journey to Beyond Mill Creek Amazon Vampire Hunter D (1985) Sentai Amazon NEW!

