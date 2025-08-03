New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Movies Releases, Tuesday, Aug. 5

Home4k Blu-rayNew 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Movies Releases, Tuesday, Aug. 5
Friendship Blu-ray A24
Shaw Brothers Classics- Volume Seven Blu-ray
Better Of Dead 4k UHD BD Digital
Convoy 4k UHD
Master and Commander The Far Side of the World 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Wolf Children 4k UHD
Jurassic World Rebirth digital poster
Sunset Boulevard 1950 4k UHD Paramount

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for the first week of August, 2025. Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is expected to premiere for purchase/rent streaming in digital. Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World has been remastered in 4k for release in a Limited Edition SteelBook. 1950 classic Sunset Boulevard has been remastered in 4k for the first time from Paramount. Wolf Children (2012) arrives in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook and standard Blu-ray edition from Shout! Studios. And, A24’s Friendship starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd arrives in a Blu-ray edition from A24. See more releases with links below to purchase on Amazon.

Digital

  • Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) expected Prime Video HOT!

4k Blu-ray

  • Better Off Dead (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW! 
  • Convoy (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW! 
  • Fires on the Plain (1959) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW! 
  • Late Night with the Devil (2023) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW! 
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003) 4k SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon NEW!
  • Suddenly in the Dark (1981) Terror Vision
  • Sunset Boulevard (1950) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW! 
  • The Burmese Harp (1956) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW! 
  • Wolf Children (2012) Limited 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon Exclusive NEW! 

Blu-ray

  • 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two Paramount Amazon NEW!
  • Barron’s Cove (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW! 
  • Better Off Dead (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW! 
  • Class of ’74 (1972) Film Masters Amazon NEW! 
  • Convoy (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW! 
  • Fires on the Plain (1959) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW! 
  • Friendship (2024) A24 Amazon NEW! 
  • Late Night with the Devil (2023) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW! 
  • Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun – Season 2 Premium Amazon
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003) 4k SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon NEW!
  • Resurrection Road (2025) Well Go USA Amazon NEW!
  • Shaw Brothers Classics: Vol. Seven 11-disc set Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Sunset Boulevard (1950) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW! 
  • The Burmese Harp (1956) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW! 
  • Wolf Children (2012) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Wolf Children (2012) Blu-ray Shout! Amazon NEW! 

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

New Articles

