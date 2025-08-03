New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Movies Releases, Tuesday, Aug. 5

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for the first week of August, 2025. Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is expected to premiere for purchase/rent streaming in digital. Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World has been remastered in 4k for release in a Limited Edition SteelBook. 1950 classic Sunset Boulevard has been remastered in 4k for the first time from Paramount. Wolf Children (2012) arrives in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook and standard Blu-ray edition from Shout! Studios. And, A24’s Friendship starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd arrives in a Blu-ray edition from A24. See more releases with links below to purchase on Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Releases, Aug. 5, 2025

Digital

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) expected Prime Video HOT!

4k Blu-ray

Better Off Dead (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Convoy (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Fires on the Plain (1959) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Late Night with the Devil (2023) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003) 4k SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon NEW!

4k SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon Suddenly in the Dark (1981) Terror Vision

Sunset Boulevard (1950) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon The Burmese Harp (1956) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Wolf Children (2012) Limited 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon Exclusive NEW!

Blu-ray

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – Season Two Paramount Amazon NEW!

Paramount Amazon Barron’s Cove (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW!

Well Go USA Amazon Better Off Dead (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Class of ’74 (1972) Film Masters Amazon NEW!

Film Masters Amazon Convoy (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Fires on the Plain (1959) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Friendship (2024) A24 Amazon NEW!

A24 Amazon Late Night with the Devil (2023) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun – Season 2 Premium Amazon

Premium Amazon Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003) 4k SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon NEW!

4k SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon Resurrection Road (2025) Well Go USA Amazon NEW!

Well Go USA Amazon Shaw Brothers Classics: Vol. Seven 11-disc set Shout! Amazon NEW!

11-disc set Shout! Amazon Sunset Boulevard (1950) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon The Burmese Harp (1956) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Wolf Children (2012) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon Wolf Children (2012) Blu-ray Shout! Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.