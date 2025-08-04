Home4k Blu-ray'End of Days' (1999) Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Releasing In 4k
‘End of Days’ (1999) Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Releasing In 4k

End Of Days (1999) 4k Blu-ray slipcover
End Of Days (1999) starring action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been remastered in 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new HD Blu-ray Disc on October 7, 2025.

The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studios celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the film that was distributed by Universal Pictures.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in Native 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

End of Days (1999) 4k UHD/BD 25th Anniversary Edition is priced $39.98. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

End Of Days (1999) 4k Blu-ray case
Summary: All hell breaks loose when Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator, The Running Man) battles the ultimate evil in this chilling supernatural action thriller. When Jericho (Schwarzenegger), a burned-out former New York City cop is assigned to security detail for a mysterious stranger (Gabriel Byrne), he thwarts an incredible assassination attempt. During the ensuing investigation, he and his partner (Kevin Pollak) save the life of the beautiful and terrified Christine York (Robin Tunney), whose destiny involves death, the devil and the fate of mankind. Now it’s up to Jericho to save the girl, the world and his own soul as he comes face to face with his most powerful enemy ever!

