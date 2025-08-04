Jurassic World Rebirth Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD, Plus A Limited Edition SteelBook

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Universal. The movie first premieres in digital formats on August 5, followed by disc formats on Sept. 9, 2025.
The 4k Blu-ray combo editions include copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital via a redeemable code from Movies Anywhere.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Jurassic World Rebirth is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.
Bonus material includes deleted scenes, feature commentary, featurettes, gag reel, and more (see below).
4k Blu-ray SteelBook
4k Blu-ray Disc
Blu-ray Disc
DVD
Bonus Features*
- FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, EDITOR JABEZ OLSSEN, AND VISUAL EFFECTS SUPERVISOR DAVID VICKERY
- ALTERNATE OPENING
- DELETED SCENES
- RAPTORS – Featuring Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda
- MUTADON ATTACK – Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda
- JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: HATCHING A NEW ERA
- THE WORLD EVOLVES – Journey into a reimagined Jurassic World with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and the rest of the cast and filmmakers.
- OFF THE DEEP END – Dive into the thrilling ocean sequence and learn about the challenges of shooting on open water, the one-of-a-kind gimbal used to toss around the Essex and Mariposa, and the VFX wizardry that brought the Mosasaurus and Spinosaurs to life.
- TREKKING THROUGH THAILAND – Follow the cast and crew’s footsteps as they navigate the challenges of shooting in exotic jungles, beaches, and tall grass fields that become home to the Titanosaurs.
- REX IN THE RAPIDS – Brace for a T. rex encounter that’s different than anything experienced before with a nail-biting river chase recreated from Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel.
- DON’T LOOK DOWN – Soar into the Quetzalcoatlus sequence with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Bechir Sylvain as they train for and shoot their cliff rappelling scenes.
- MINI-MART MAYHEM – Go inside the heart-stopping third act of Jurassic World Rebirth and witness the process of crafting sets that allow the movie’s mutant dinosaurs to step out of nightmare-inspired designs and stop on an exhilarating rampage.
- GAG REEL
- MEET DOLORES – Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.
- MUNCHED: BECOMING DINO FOOD – Get a victim’s firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.
- A DAY AT SKYWALKER SOUND – Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie’s wide array of sounds.
- HUNTING FOR EASTER EGGS – Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.
- FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, PRODUCTION DESIGNER JAMES CLYNE, AND FIRST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR JACK RAVENSCROFT
*Bonus features with participating digital retailers.
Trailer
Logline: Five years post-Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.
Article updated with artwork and release dates. Original publish date July 10, 2025.