Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard (1950) Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Sunset Boulevard (1950) 4k UHD/BD/Digital

Billy Wilder’s 3x Oscar winning classic Sunset Boulevard (1950) has been restored and remastered in 4k and is now available from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The 2-disc/Digital edition arrived in stores on August 5, 2025, and includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Sunset Boulevard is presented in Native 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at the original 1.37:1 aspect ratio. English audio is formatted in Dolby TrueHD 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Logline: A screenwriter develops a dangerous relationship with a faded film star determined to make a triumphant return.

Summary: Gloria Swanson, as Norma Desmond, an aging silent-film queen, and William Holden, as the struggling young screenwriter who is held in thrall by her madness, created two of the screen’s most memorable characters in “Sunset Boulevard.” Winner of three Academy Awards®, director Billy Wilder’s powerful orchestration of the bizarre tale is a true cinematic classic. From the unforgettable opening sequence — a body found floating in a decayed mansion’s swimming pool — through the inevitable unfolding of tragic destiny, “Sunset Boulevard” is the definitive statement on the dark and desperate side of Hollywood. Erich von Stroheim as Desmond’s discoverer, ex-husband and butler, and Nancy Olson as the bright spot amidst unrelenting ominousness, are equally celebrated for their masterful performances.