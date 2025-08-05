Home4k Blu-rayBilly Wilder's Sunset Boulevard (1950) Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard (1950) Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Sunset Boulevard (1950) 4k Blu-ray
Sunset Boulevard (1950) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Billy Wilder’s 3x Oscar winning classic Sunset Boulevard (1950) has been restored and remastered in 4k and is now available from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The 2-disc/Digital edition arrived in stores on August 5, 2025, and includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Sunset Boulevard is presented in Native 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at the original 1.37:1 aspect ratio. English audio is formatted in Dolby TrueHD 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Sunset Boulevard (1950) on 4k Blu-ray has a list price of $25.99. Buy on Amazon

Logline: A screenwriter develops a dangerous relationship with a faded film star determined to make a triumphant return.

Summary: Gloria Swanson, as Norma Desmond, an aging silent-film queen, and William Holden, as the struggling young screenwriter who is held in thrall by her madness, created two of the screen’s most memorable characters in “Sunset Boulevard.” Winner of three Academy Awards®, director Billy Wilder’s powerful orchestration of the bizarre tale is a true cinematic classic. From the unforgettable opening sequence — a body found floating in a decayed mansion’s swimming pool — through the inevitable unfolding of tragic destiny, “Sunset Boulevard” is the definitive statement on the dark and desperate side of Hollywood. Erich von Stroheim as Desmond’s discoverer, ex-husband and butler, and Nancy Olson as the bright spot amidst unrelenting ominousness, are equally celebrated for their masterful performances.

Previous article
Jurassic World Rebirth Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Streaming Digital & DVD, Plus Bonus Material
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Jurassic World Rebirth 4k Blu-ray Digital Collectors Edition case

Jurassic World Rebirth Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Streaming Digital...

HD Report - 0
End Of Days (1999) 4k Blu-ray slipcover

‘End of Days’ (1999) Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Releasing In 4k

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-digital-aug-5-2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth, Wolf Children, & More 4k UHD, Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0