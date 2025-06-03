Sinners, Brazil 4k, & More New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases On Tuesday, June 3

It’s the first week in June 2025! Here’s what can you pick on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital on Tuesday, June 3rd. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is released early to download or stream in digital formats including 4k UHD. The Criterion Collection has released Terry Gilliam’s dystopian black comedy Brazil (1985) in 4k with Dolby Vision, as well as 4k premieres of The Wiz (1978) and Mashima: A Life in Four Chapters. From from Shout! Studios, Monkey Shines (1988) and Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) are now available on Ultra HD Blu-ray. On Blu-ray, Doctor Who: John Pertwee Complete Season One from BBC, Log Horizon Season 1 and Season 2 from Crunchyroll, and A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater are all new this week. Here are more new releases this week with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 3, 2025
Digital
- Sinners (2025) Prime Video HOT!
4k Blu-ray
- Brazil (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon HOT!
- Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Freaky Tales (2024) 4k UHD/BD Retro VHS Packaging Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Mashima: A Life in Four Chapters 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Monkey Shines (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW
- When Evil Lurks (2023) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW
HD Blu-ray
- A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater Breaking Glass Amazon NEW
- Doctor Who: John Pertwee Complete Season One 7-discs BBC Amazon NEW
- The Karamazovs (2024) Gravitas Ventures Amazon NEW
- The Kawai Complex Guide To Manors & Hostel Behavior Sentai Amazon
- Log Horizon Season 1 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW
- Log Horizon Season 2 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW
- The Cruise (1998) Oscilloscope Amazon NEW
- The Wiz (1978) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.