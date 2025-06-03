Sinners, Brazil 4k, & More New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases On Tuesday, June 3

It’s the first week in June 2025! Here’s what can you pick on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital on Tuesday, June 3rd. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is released early to download or stream in digital formats including 4k UHD. The Criterion Collection has released Terry Gilliam’s dystopian black comedy Brazil (1985) in 4k with Dolby Vision, as well as 4k premieres of The Wiz (1978) and Mashima: A Life in Four Chapters. From from Shout! Studios, Monkey Shines (1988) and Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) are now available on Ultra HD Blu-ray. On Blu-ray, Doctor Who: John Pertwee Complete Season One from BBC, Log Horizon Season 1 and Season 2 from Crunchyroll, and A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater are all new this week. Here are more new releases this week with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 3, 2025

Digital

Sinners (2025) Prime Video HOT!

4k Blu-ray

Brazil (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Freaky Tales (2024) 4k UHD/BD Retro VHS Packaging Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k UHD/BD Retro VHS Packaging Lionsgate Limited Mashima: A Life in Four Chapters 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Monkey Shines (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon When Evil Lurks (2023) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW

HD Blu-ray

A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater Breaking Glass Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Doctor Who: John Pertwee Complete Season One 7-discs BBC Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Retro VHS Packaging Lionsgate Limited The Karamazovs (2024) Gravitas Ventures Amazon NEW

Gravitas Ventures Amazon The Kawai Complex Guide To Manors & Hostel Behavior Sentai Amazon

Sentai Amazon Log Horizon Season 1 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW

Crunchyroll Amazon Log Horizon Season 2 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon The Cruise (1998) Oscilloscope Amazon NEW

Oscilloscope Amazon The Wiz (1978) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

