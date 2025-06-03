Home4k Blu-raySinners, Brazil 4k, & More New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases On...
Sinners, Brazil 4k, & More New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases On Tuesday, June 3

Sinners (2025) digital poster
When Evil Lurks 4k UHD
Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia 4k UHD
Mishima- A Life in Four Chapters 4k UHD
Doctor Who Jon Pertwee Blu-ray
Log Horizon Season 1 Blu-ray
Monkey Shines 4k UHD
Brazil 1985 4k UHD BD Criterion 800px

It’s the first week in June 2025! Here’s what can you pick on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital on Tuesday, June 3rd. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is released early to download or stream in digital formats including 4k UHD. The Criterion Collection has released Terry Gilliam’s dystopian black comedy Brazil (1985) in 4k with Dolby Vision, as well as 4k premieres of The Wiz (1978) and Mashima: A Life in Four Chapters. From from Shout! Studios, Monkey Shines (1988) and Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) are now available on Ultra HD Blu-ray. On Blu-ray, Doctor Who: John Pertwee Complete Season One from BBC, Log Horizon Season 1 and Season 2 from Crunchyroll, and A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater are all new this week. Here are more new releases this week with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 3, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Brazil 1985 4k UHD BD Criterion 800px
Brazil (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
  • Brazil (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon HOT!
  • Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Freaky Tales (2024) 4k UHD/BD Retro VHS Packaging Lionsgate Limited NEW
  • Mashima: A Life in Four Chapters 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Monkey Shines (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW
  • When Evil Lurks (2023) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW

HD Blu-ray

  • A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater Breaking Glass Amazon NEW
  • Brazil (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon HOT!
  • Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Doctor Who: John Pertwee Complete Season One 7-discs BBC Amazon NEW
  • Freaky Tales (2024) 4k UHD/BD Retro VHS Packaging Lionsgate Limited NEW
  • The Karamazovs (2024) Gravitas Ventures Amazon NEW
  • The Kawai Complex Guide To Manors & Hostel Behavior Sentai Amazon
  • Log Horizon Season 1 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW
  • Log Horizon Season 2 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW
  • Mashima: A Life in Four Chapters 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Monkey Shines (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW
  • The Cruise (1998) Oscilloscope Amazon NEW
  • The Wiz (1978) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • When Evil Lurks (2023) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
DreamWorks’ Madagascar Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

