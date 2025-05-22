Warner Bros.’ Swordfish (2001) Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Warner Bros.’ Swordfish (2001) Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Warner Bros.’ Swordfish (2001) starring John Travolta, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, and Don Cheadle has been remastered in 4k and releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The limited edition with collector’s booklet, reversible cover, and fold-out poster from Arrow Video arrives on June 10, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray, Swordfish is presented in 2160p video resolution with Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible). The soundtrack is provided in the original lossless stereo mix as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Optional English subtitles are offered for the deaf and hard of hearing

Swordfish (2001) 4k UHD Limited Edition is list priced $49.95, now $29.99 on Amazon!

Bonus Materials

  • Audio commentary by director Dominic Sena
  • Soundtrack Hacker, a brand new interview with composer Paul Oakenfold
  • How to Design a Tech Heist, a brand new interview with production designer Jeff Mann
  • HBO First Look: Swordfish, a promotional behind-the-scenes featurette
  • Effects in Focus: The Flying Bus, a promotional featurette detailing how the film’s iconic climactic scene was created
  • Planet Rock Club Reel, a music video by the film’s co-composer Paul Oakenfold
  • Swordfish: In Conversation, a promotional featurette with interviews from cast and crew members including actors Hugh Jackman, John Travolta, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle and Sam Shepard, director Dominic Sena, and producer Joel Silver
  • Two alternate endings
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket
  • Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Priscilla Page and an article from American Cinematographer about the film’s opening sequence
Description: The 90s saw an ever-growing number of action-thrillers based around computers and the internet as more and more people connected to the information superhighway. Fresh from the success of The Matrix, legendary producer Joel Silver (Road House, The Invasion) would ride the wave of this global phenomenon into the next millennium with high concept hit Swordfish.

Former master hacker Stanley Jobson (Hugh Jackman) is on parole after getting caught infiltrating an FBI program. Even so much as glancing at a computer could send him straight back to prison, but Stanley’s new offline life is interrupted when he’s approached by the mysterious Gabriel Shear (John Travolta), who offers him $10 million for one last hacking job. Unable to resist the lure of the computer screen, Stanley accepts and finds himself caught in the middle of a complex web of intrigue involving several covert agencies and a nine billion-dollar government slush fund.

Slick, stylish and action-packed, Swordfish is a nail-biting high-tech thriller from its explosive opening to its thrilling climax, with a great supporting cast including Halle Berry, Don Cheadle and Vinnie Jones.

