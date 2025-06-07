Home4k Blu-rayLethal Weapon (1987) Has Been Restored In 4k (Theatrical & Director's Cut)
Lethal Weapon (1987) Has Been Restored In 4k (Theatrical & Director’s Cut)

Lethal Weapon (1987) 4k SteelBook open
Lethal Weapon (1987) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon 

Richard Donner’s Lethal Weapon (1987) starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The movie arrives June 24, 2025, in a standard single-disc edition and limited SteelBook edition, each with a code to redeem a digital copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Lethal Weapon is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The theatrical version also offers the soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles for the main feature are included in English, Spanish, and French/

Special features from the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release include “A legacy of Inspiration: Remembering Dick Donner and “I am Too Old for This… A Chemistry that Became Iconic.”

Lethal Weapon (1987) is priced $23.79 (List: $24.99) for the standard edition and $29.99 (List: $34.99) for the SteelBook edition on Amazon.

