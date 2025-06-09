Home4k Blu-rayThe Last of Us: Season 2 Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD...
The Last of Us: Season 2 Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD + Limited Edition SteelBook

The Last of Us Season 2 4k SteelBook open
The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season 4k SteelBook

The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook on Sept. 23, 2025.

The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include two never-before-seen featurettes, character profiles, the Making of the Last of Us, Welcome to Jackson, and more.

Bonus Features

  • Making of The Last of Us Season 2 Episodes 1-7
  • Growing the World of The Last of Us
  • Welcome to Jackson
  • Battle of Jackson, Deconstructed
  • Character Featurettes: Joel, Ellie, Dina & Abby
  • 2 Never-Before-Seen Featurettes
  • and more

The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season is priced $52.69 (4k SteelBook), $46.99 (4k Blu-ray), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $33.49 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Last of Us Season 2 4k SteelBook front
The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season 4k SteelBook
The Last of Us Season 2 4k front
The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
The Last of Us Season 2 Blu-ray
The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray
Karate Kid: Legends Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital
