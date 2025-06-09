The Last of Us: Season 2 Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD + Limited Edition SteelBook

The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook on Sept. 23, 2025.

The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include two never-before-seen featurettes, character profiles, the Making of the Last of Us, Welcome to Jackson, and more.

Bonus Features

Making of The Last of Us Season 2 Episodes 1-7

Growing the World of The Last of Us

Welcome to Jackson

Battle of Jackson, Deconstructed

Character Featurettes: Joel, Ellie, Dina & Abby

2 Never-Before-Seen Featurettes

and more

The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season is priced $52.69 (4k SteelBook), $46.99 (4k Blu-ray), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $33.49 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray Amazon