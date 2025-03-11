The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Collectible SteelBook Edition Import Now Available (Theatrical & Extended)

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (Theatrical & Extended) 4k Collectible SteelBook Edition 9-disc Region-Free Import Amazon | Walmart

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy is available in a collectible SteelBook edition that contains both Theatrical and Extended Cuts of all three films. The beautifully-packaged 4k Blu-ray import can be purchased from 3rd-party sellers on either Amazon or Walmart , and contains nine region-free 4k discs.

The 9-disc collectible edition from Warner Bros. sells for around $164 US.

This is a replica of the exclusive Best Buy SteelBook edition that released in December, 2020. The US version sells for upwards of $350 from resellers on websites such as eBay. A similarly-packaged edition of The Hobbit Trilogy was also released simultaneously with The Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

Each unique SteelBook case is housed in a protective foam slot and includes three 4k Blu-ray Discs with Extended and Theatrical versions of the feature film. Note, this edition does not include any bonus features.

4k SteelBook Region-Free Edition

If you’re a Lord of the Ring fanatic you might also check out the Middle-Earth Collection arriving March 18, 2025 that includes both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies on 4k Blu-ray plus a Digital Code. (See artwork below).

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection