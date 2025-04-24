Fallout Season One Will Release On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray With Exclusive Commentaries, Extras & SteelBook

Fallout Season One 4k SteelBook MGM/Warner Bros. Amazon Exclusive

Amazon MGM Studios’ Fallout Season One will release on Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray on July 8, 2025. The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include all eight episodes that premiered on Prime Video on April 10, 2024.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition has been packaged in an Amazon Exclusive SteelBook version with 6 photo postcards and unique artwork on the exterior and interior of the disc case. A cardboard half-slip with disc specs covers the entire back and top portion of the front of the SteelBook.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Fallout are presented in 2160p with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus features include featurettes such as Console to Camera, Creating the Wasteland, Meet the Filmmaker, The Costumes of Fallout, and more (see below). Audio commentaries are also provided and exclusive to the physical media release.

Fallout Season One is priced $39.99 (Blu-ray) and $39.99 (4k SteelBook) on Amazon.

Special Features

Audio Commentary (exclusive to the physical release)

Animated Content – A step-by-step career walkthrough with a focus on what really matters, produced by Vault-Tec executive Bud Askins.

Becoming The Ghoul – Award-winning actor Walton Goggins plays not one but two central characters in Fallout. This in-depth look highlights the dichotomy of The Ghoul and Cooper Howard, and their long journey from past to present.

Console to Camera – The Fallout universe has a rich legacy with tens of millions of fans around the world. Go behind-the-scenes of Prime Video’s new series and explore how and why, after nearly three decades, it was the perfect time to make the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. leap from game to screen.

Creating the Wasteland – The VFX team for Fallout breaks down the various ways, mostly practical, they brought the Wasteland to life.

Inside Season One – Go inside the making of Season One.

Meet the Filmmaker (and fanatic) Jonathan Nolan – Todd Howard and Bethesda Game Studios waited over 25 years to find someone with the ‘Profile’ to bring their iconic universe to life.

Prosthetics & Makeup Gone Nuclear – Let’s face it – when it comes to Prosthetics and Makeup design in Fallout, Gore and Ghouls go hand-in-hand.

Safe and Sound – Composer Ramin Djawadi and the team behind the sounds of Fallout reflect on the many musical notes of Season One.

Set Your Sets on 2296 – Inside the cinematography and production design for Fallout, and how Jonathan Nolan and team achieved a very specific (and unforgettable) look for post-apocalyptic Los Angeles

The Costumes of Fallout – Costume designer Amy Westcott and the Fallout producers unpack how they brought the Fallout factions to life.

Welcome to the World of Fallout – An atomic past creates wild new futures. The cast and filmmakers of Fallout discuss the unique tone, characters and vast world of the post-apocalyptic sci-fier, based on the beloved video game franchise.

Writing for the Wasteland – Showrunners Geneva Robertson Dworet and Graham Wagner describe how they created the ultra-unique tone of Fallout.

Fallout is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world following a nuclear war. The series is expected to explore themes of survival, societal collapse, and the consequences of human actions in a dystopian future.

The series aims to maintain the franchise’s characteristic blend of dark humor, adventure, and complex characters. It may feature various factions, mutated creatures, and the iconic Pip-Boy, which is a staple of the games.