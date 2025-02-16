HomeBlu-ray DiscPretty In Pink is available in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDNews

Pretty In Pink is available in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Pretty in Pink Blu-ray SteelBook
Pretty In Pink (1986) Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook Order on Amazon

Pretty In Pink starring Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy is available to purchase in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook. The special edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution celebrates 35 years since Pretty In Pink was released in theaters in 1986.

On HD Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p with English DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio and subtitles in English, English SDH, French, German, and Japanese. The edition includes previously released bonus material such as a Filmmaker Focus with director Howard Deutch, an isolated score, the Lost Dance: The Original Ending,” and the original theatrical trailer.

Pretty In Pink (1886) on Blu-ray with Digital Copy in SteelBook packaging is priced $14.99 US. Order on Amazon

Update: Pretty in Pink has also been remastered in 4k and available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Blu-ray Disc with Dolby Vision HDR.

Pretty in Pink Blu-ray SteelBook open
Pretty In Pink (1986) Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook Order on Amazon

Previous article
Robert Eggers’ 4x Oscar Nominated Nosferatu Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD 
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Stream Gladiator & Gladiator 2

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Nosferatu Blu-ray Extended

Robert Eggers’ 4x Oscar Nominated Nosferatu Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0

A Complete Unknown 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates &...

HD Report - 0
Constantine (2005) 4k UHD

Constantine Starring Keanu Reeves Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby...

HD Report - 0