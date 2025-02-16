Pretty In Pink is available in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

Pretty In Pink (1986) Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook Order on Amazon

Pretty In Pink starring Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy is available to purchase in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook. The special edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution celebrates 35 years since Pretty In Pink was released in theaters in 1986.

On HD Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p with English DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio and subtitles in English, English SDH, French, German, and Japanese. The edition includes previously released bonus material such as a Filmmaker Focus with director Howard Deutch, an isolated score, the Lost Dance: The Original Ending,” and the original theatrical trailer.

Pretty In Pink (1886) on Blu-ray with Digital Copy in SteelBook packaging is priced $14.99 US. Order on Amazon

Update: Pretty in Pink has also been remastered in 4k and available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Blu-ray Disc with Dolby Vision HDR.