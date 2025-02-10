Home4k Blu-ray'Pretty in Pink' Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR
‘Pretty in Pink’ Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Pretty in Pink 4k UHD
Pretty in Pink (1986) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart 

John Hughes’ classic romcom Pretty in Pink (1986) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition with Digital Copy from Paramount arrives Feb. 11, 2025, available for purchase at Amazon and Walmart.

Description: One of the most beloved films of the 1980s comes to 4K Ultra HD for the first time, with an approved remaster in HDR10 and Dolby Vision by director Howard Deutch (SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL). Teen sensations Molly Ringwald (SIXTEEN CANDLES, THE BREAKFAST CLUB) and Andrew McCarthy (ST. ELMO’S FIRE) drew rave reviews for their starring performances in this hit love story produced and written by John Hughes (FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF).

Summary: Andie is a high school girl from the other side of town. Blane’s the wealthy heartthrob who asks her to the prom. But as fast as their romance builds, it’s threatened by the painful reality of peer pressure. From its bittersweet story to its hip New Wave soundtrack, the film features great supporting performances from Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, James Spader and Annie Potts.

Logline: A poor girl must choose between the affections of dating her childhood sweetheart or a rich but sensitive playboy.

Pretty in Pink celebrated its 35th Anniversary in 2021 with a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook along with a 5-movie compilation featuring Some Kind of Wonderful (1987), She’s Having A Baby (1988), Pretty In Pink (1886), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), and Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987).

