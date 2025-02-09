Super Bowl 2025 LIX Will Be Available With Dolby Atmos, But Only Through Xfinity Stream

The Super Bowl will be available in 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time, but only through Comcast customers with the Xfinity Stream app. Customers also need to have a supporting sound system and Dolby Vision HDR TV to enjoy all video/audio specs.

The 4k with Dolby Vision isn’t a first though, as FOX delivered the 2023 Super Bowl with both video formats. The addition of Atmos, however, marks a milestone in the network’s service.

The 2025 Super Bowl will also be streaming in 4k on Tubi (it’s free, but viewers must be signed in).

The 59th annual Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles takes place on February 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. The event takes place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo (Spanish).

Press Release

Comcast and Dolby today announced that the Super Bowl LIX on FOX will be delivered in both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® for the first time ever. The experience will be available to Xfinity TV customers as part of Comcast’s new Enhanced 4K offering on X1.

Enhanced 4K provides customers with an unmatched viewing experience with the best picture and audio quality, delivered to the home in the fastest way possible so the action customers see in their living room is only seconds behind the game unfolding in New Orleans.

“With the clearest picture quality and the most realistic audio possible, we’re offering customers a viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else for the biggest live sporting event of the year. Plus, we’re delivering it as fast as possible over our state-of-the-art network so customers can feel like they’re witnessing every exciting moment at the same time as the fans in the Superdome,” said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast.

“Dolby and Comcast share a long history of delivering unparalleled, first-of-their kind experiences to fans, and today marks another milestone in our journey to transform the future of live sports,” said Jason Power, Vice President, AV Ecosystem, Dolby Laboratories. “Together, we continue to raise the bar by offering Xfinity customers an immersive experience that brings the sights and sounds of the game to life like never before.”

Adding to Comcast’s list of firsts, Xfinity customers can also enjoy this unmatched viewing experience in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos through the simplicity of the Xfinity Stream app, which is available on compatible Dolby-enabled streaming devices and TVs.

First launched for The Paris Olympics 2024, Enhanced 4K is the new quality standard to live sports delivered in 4K on X1 and leverages Comcast’s superior network technology to deliver the best-possible 4K video, ultra-low latency, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Enhanced 4K joins a host of other immersive and interactive features on X1 that make it the best seat in the house for live sports. These features include: multiview, where customers can watch up to four events at once on the same screen; aggregated sports hubs, which make finding any game fast and easy; and Odds Zone, a companion experience where fans can watch and wager with leading sportsbooks directly on TV.

Dolby Vision reveals more details in your favorite entertainment, so you can witness every jaw-dropping moment with incredible brightness, lifelike colors, sharp contrast, and richer detail. Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive, multi-dimensional sound experience that places every snap, tackle, and touchdown in pristine detail around you.