80s classic Pretty In Pink releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook

Among the upcoming 80s SteelBooks from Paramount Pictures is Pretty In Pink (1886) starring Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy. The new Blu-ray edition celebrates 35 years since Pretty In Pink was released in theaters.

The movie is presented in 1080p with English DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio and subtitles in English, English SDH, French, German, and Japanese. The SteelBook edition celebrates 35 years since the film debuted and includes previously released bonus material such as a Filmmaker Focus with director Howard Deutch, an isolated score, the Lost Dance: The Original Ending,” and the original theatrical trailer.

Pretty In Pink (1886) on Blu-ray with Digital Copy in SteelBook packaging is priced $14.99 US. Order on Amazon

Paramount recently released a 5-movie compilation of titles from writer/producer/director John Hughes to Blu-ray, but some of those titles will also release to single-movie Blu-ray SteelBook editions on June 8, 2021.

