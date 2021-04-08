Home Blu-ray Disc 80s classic Pretty In Pink releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook
Blu-ray DiscNews

80s classic Pretty In Pink releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook

By hdreport
0

Pretty in Pink Blu-ray SteelBookAmong the upcoming 80s SteelBooks from Paramount Pictures is Pretty In Pink (1886) starring Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy. The new Blu-ray edition celebrates 35 years since Pretty In Pink was released in theaters.

The movie is presented in 1080p with English DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio and subtitles in English, English SDH, French, German, and Japanese. The SteelBook edition celebrates 35 years since the film debuted and includes previously released bonus material such as a Filmmaker Focus with director Howard Deutch, an isolated score, the Lost Dance: The Original Ending,” and the original theatrical trailer.

Pretty In Pink (1886) on Blu-ray with Digital Copy in SteelBook packaging is priced $14.99 US. Order on Amazon

Pretty in Pink Blu-ray SteelBook open

Paramount recently released a 5-movie compilation of titles from writer/producer/director John Hughes to Blu-ray, but some of those titles will also release to single-movie Blu-ray SteelBook editions on June 8, 2021.

Related Articles:

Previous articleA24’s ‘Minari’ releasing to Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

A24’s ‘Minari’ releasing to Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

hdreport - 0
A24's 6x Oscar-nominated film Minari is releasing to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital (expected) on May 18, 2021. The movie will not be packaged in 4k...
Read more
News

The Masters Channels, Streaming & 4k Schedule

contributor - 0
The first round of The Masters from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA starts today, April 8 at 3:00 pm ET. Here's how...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New on Blu-ray Disc, April 6, 2021

hdreport - 0
Newly-released comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo hits stores on Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

80s classic Pretty In Pink releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Among the upcoming 80s SteelBooks from Paramount Pictures is Pretty In Pink (1886) starring Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy. The new Blu-ray edition celebrates...
Read more

A24’s ‘Minari’ releasing to Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
A24's 6x Oscar-nominated film Minari is releasing to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital (expected) on May 18, 2021. The movie will not be packaged in 4k...
Read more

The Masters Channels, Streaming & 4k Schedule

News contributor - 0
The first round of The Masters from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA starts today, April 8 at 3:00 pm ET. Here's how...
Read more

New on Blu-ray Disc, April 6, 2021

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Newly-released comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo hits stores on Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved