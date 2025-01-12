‘No Country for Old Men’ Reviewed on 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR

No Country for Old Men (2007) on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Criterion Collection has released a 4k UHD presentation of No Country for Old Men on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Blu-ray copy. The film is only available in 4k on disc (not digital) making this physical media release a must-own for home theater enthusiasts who want to experience this movie in the highest quality possible at home.

No Country for Old Men was directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, who both co-wrote the film with Cormac McCarthy. The film was nominated for a total of eight Oscars and won for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.

Video

Don’t let the minimalist home screen of The Criterion Collection’s 4K Blu-ray fool you, the newly remastered presentation of No Country for Old Men is exquisite. The 4k video was derived from a new 4k digital master that was supervised and approved by award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins.

The 4k Blu-ray is a huge improvement over the previous Blu-ray release. Shadow areas have opened up to reveal details previously hidden in HD masters on Blu-ray and Digital. This is especially evident in night footage, of which there is a lot, where black levels usually tend to get crushed. Not in this new remaster. The Dolby Vision has added more color with expanded bit depth. Highlights, which were somewhat blown out in HD, are now perfectly exposed with the details of New Mexico and Texas skies (where the film was shot).

The sharpness is also more appreciated with this new 4k render. Shot with Cooke, Zeiss Master Prime, and Arri macro lenses, No Country for Old Men is a master class in cinematography from Roger Deakins. Every shot is like a photographic work of art that lends to the storytelling. Even with its earthy palette, closeups pop off the screen with realism.

Audio

As far as the audio goes, there is no format “improvement” in this 4k edition Sure, a 7.1 or Dolby Atmos mix would have been welcome. But this is a western, and it wouldn’t even seem right to compare No Country for Old Men to some of the best Atmos tracks of the year such as Dune: Part Two or Universal’s The Wild Robot, both of which are listed in our Top 10 Best 4K Blu-rays of 2024.

Nevertheless, this is a clean mix that’s immersive in its own way, conveying the ambience and solitude of the open desert, and muted when the story takes you to the hotel scenes where there seems to be danger behind every door. The gunshots are even more impactful in the silence, spreading through the sound system like lightning bolts.

Packaging

Should we talk about packaging and bonus materials? As usual, Criterion has put together a quality physical media release. The discs have cool images of the back and front of a 1958 US quarter. And, the edition comes with an essay by Francine Prose titled “All Hell Breaks Loose.”

Bonus Features

New bonus features include a conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott, and a separate conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott. Legacy bonus materials include archival interviews, a behind-the-scenes documentary by Josh Brolin, and three documentaries about the making of the film.

New conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott

New conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott

Archival interviews with actors Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Kelly Macdonald

New illustration by Juan Esteban R.

Behind-the-scenes documentary by BrolinThree documentaries about the making of the film featuring on-set footage and interviews with members of the cast and crew

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author Francine Prose and a 2007 piece on the film by author Larry McMurtry

Scores

Movie

5/5

Video

5/5

Audio

4/5

Bonus Features

5/5

